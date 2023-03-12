Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Moussa Diaby; club retain interest in Ivan Fresneda, and more - March 12, 2023

Arsenal secured a 3-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday (March 12) in the Premier League. Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard scored to mark a comfortable outing for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Christian Falk has said that the Gunners want Moussa Diaby. Elsewhere, the north London side have retained their interest in Ivan Fresneda, according to journalist Simon Collings.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 12, 2023:

Arsenal want Moussa Diaby

Moussa Diaby has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have not stopped monitoring Moussa Diaby, according to Christian Falk. The French forward is a long-term target for the Gunners and has been on an impressive run for Bayer Leverkusen this season. Arteta is expected to invest in his attack this summer and has the 23-year-old on his wishlist.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that the north London side also have their eyes on Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt.

"Arsenal still have an interest in Diaby. The Bayer Leverkusen star’s agents are in contact with the club. However, it’s worth noting that the Gunners are also interested in Dortmund’s Julian Brandt. The club has yet to make a final decision on that front.”

Diaby has registered 11 goals and six assists in 32 games across competitions this season for the Bundesliga side

Gunners retain interest in Ivan Fresneda

Ivan Fresneda is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal remain interested in Ivan Fresneda, according to Simon Collings. The Gunners were eager to sign the Spaniard in January, but their £13 million offer was knocked back by Real Valladolid.

However, Arteta remains determined to bolster his right-back position at the end of the season and wants to bring the 18-year-old to the Emirates. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Collings said that the player is planning to sit with the La Liga side to decide his future.

"He was someone who Arsenal and a lot of clubs were very interested in. Fresneda’s representatives and people around him were saying he was possibly looking at leaving and could have been tempted to go," said Collings.

He added:

“I think in the end it was decided that for someone who's 18 years old and having that good a season in Spain, it was best just to stay put and see out the season there. His plan is to sit down with representatives and Valladolid and they'll decide in the summer where he goes.”

Fresneda has made 13 appearances across competitions this season for Valladolid.

Arsenal keeping track of Folarin Balogun progress, says Simon Collings

Folarin Balogun has impressed while on loan.

The Gunners are keeping a close eye on Folarin Balogun's progress at Reims, according to Simon Collings. The English striker joined the Ligue 1 side this summer on loan for the rest of the season. He has been a revelation so far, prompting interest in his signature.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Collings said that sporting director Edu and Arteta receive regular feedback on the player, who could be part of the plans for next season.

"When he went on loan, the decision was always going to be to review it at the end of the season. I don't think that's changed. He's been tracked quite closely by Ben Knapper, who is the Arsenal loan manager and oversees all the performances. That's fed back into Edu and Arteta as well, but he has exceeded expectations on that loan," said Simon Collings.

He continued:

"If you speak to people at Reims, the way he's adapted to France is as big a thing as the way he's performed on the pitch because he has immersed himself in living out there. Reims would obviously love to keep him, but that's not going to happen. I think they've appreciated that he's either going to play for Arsenal or play for a bigger club."

Balogun has 16 goals and two assists in 27 games across competitions this season.

