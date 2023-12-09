Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want new midfielder; club ready to let Emile Smith Rowe leave, and more - December 9, 2023

Arsenal travel to Villa Park on Saturday (December 9) to face Aston Villa in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team need a win to continue their siege on the league title.

Meanwhile, the Gunners want a new midfielder. Elsewhere, the north London club are willing to let midfielder Emile Smith Rowe leave.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 9, 2023:

Arsenal want new midfielder

Arsenal are likely to push for a new midfielder soon, according to esteemed journalist David Ornstein.

The Gunners spent a reported club record £105 million on Declan Rice this summer but could be thrust back into the market for midfield reinforcements amid Thomas Partey’s uncertain future.

In his column for The Athletic, Ornstein named Martin Zubimendi, Nicolo Barella, Douglas Luiz and Pedro Neto as players liked by the north London giants.

“I think Arsenal would like to add a midfielder at some point. We know they like Zubimendi, Barella, Neto and others but again I don’t know of any movement of that. Neves is staying in Saudi, I can’t see Villa letting Luiz go and to my knowledge Arsenal were not seriously looking at either for this window anyway,” wrote Ornstein.

Aston Villa want £110 million to part ways with Luiz, according to Football Transfers

Gunners ready to let Emile Smith Rowe leave

Emile Smith Rowe’s time at the Emirates could be over.

The north London side are willing to let Emile Smith Rowe leave amid interest from Aston Villa, according to Football Transfers.

The 23-year-old is a peripheral figure under Arteta and has been linked with a departure from the club recently. Unai Emery is reportedly a fan of Smith Rowe and wants him at Villa Park.

The English midfielder has registered just eight appearances across competitions this season, starting twicd. Arteta has decided to let him go for a proper offer in the winter.

Declan Rice backed to become future Arsenal captain

Declan Rice has been a revelation at the Emirates.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons Declan Rice will eventually take over from Martin Odegaard as the Gunners captain.

The English midfielder arrived at the Emirates this summer from West Ham United and has immediately become a mainstay in the starting XI.

Rice has appeared 22 times across competitions for the Gunners this campaign, registering three goals and two assists.

In his column for Caught Offside, Collymore said that the 24-year-old has been leading by example at the Emirates.

“Declan Rice has stood up and been counted. He’s not officially the captain of Arsenal, but he is a captain that leads by example. The clean sheets, the fewest goals conceded, the last minute winners… they’re all in Declan Rice’s remit and, for me, he’s been the most compelling summer signing,” wrote Collymore.

He continued:

“Bear in mind he cost over £100m and he’s English – that comes with huge pressure, and yet he smiles, laughs and jokes, and he enjoys playing his football. We’ve barely talked about his price tag, but we do with Jack Grealish because he arguably isn’t living up to it at Manchester City.”

Collymore also hailed Rice as the best buy in the Premier League this summer

“It seems to be water off a duck’s back to Declan Rice and he’s seamlessly knitted into Arsenal’s midfield as well as helping England to the Euros. Nothing has fazed him,” wrote Collymore.

He concluded:

“Pound for pound he’s been the best Premier League buy last summer and I think that it’s inevitable he someday becomes captain. I know that Odegaard is very much liked at the club and by Mikel Arteta, but I do wonder if there was a minor little shift, whether Arteta has a rethink. Watch this space…”

Rice has powered the north London side to the top of the league this season after 15 games.