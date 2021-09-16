Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners willing to offer €30 million for Manchester United star; club has received numerous inquiries for English ace, and more - 16th September 2021

Arsenal travel to Turf Moor on Saturday to face Burnley. The Clarets are yet to win a game this season, with their draw against Leeds the only point they have picked up after four games. The Gunners will hope to continue their upward climb, but could face a stern test against Sean Dyche’s side.

Meanwhile, off the field, Arsenal are willing to pay €30 million for a Manchester United midfielder, who is not the first choice under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Gunners have received several inquiries about one of their rising stars too.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 16th September 2021.

Arsenal willing to offer €30 million for Donny van de Beek

Arsenal are interested in Donny van de Beek.

Arsenal are ready to pay €30 million for the signature of Donny van de Beek, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes.

The Dutch midfielder has endured a difficult time since arriving at Manchester United last summer. His struggles have continued in the current campaign as well. So the Gunners are willing to give him a chance to rejuvenate his career.

Van de Beek was one of Ajax's stars when he made the move to the Premier League last summer. But the Dutchman will not be pleased with his bit-part role under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and might be willing to explore a move away from Old Trafford. Arsenal believe Van de Beek would be an upgrade on Granit Xhaka and also serve as a backup for Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe.

However, the Gunners are not in the best of positions at the moment, and the 24-year-old has enough quality to be picky about his next destination.

Gunners have received numerous enquiries for Bukayo Saka

Arsenal will not listen to any offers for Bukayo Saka.

According to The Sun, Arsenal have received numerous enquiries about Bukayo Saka, but are adamant he won't be sold.

The Englishman is one of the stars at the Emirates, and is central to Mikel Arteta's plans. The Gunners consider him to be 'untouchable', and will not entertain any offers for the player.

Saka made his debut for Arsenal as a 17-year-old in 2018, and has not looked back since then. The Englishman has 12 goals and 21 assists from 93 appearances for the Gunners so far. He was voted as the club's Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season as well.

Lucas Torreira opens up about failed Boca Juniors move

Lucas Torreira dreams of joining Boca Juniors.

Lucas Torreira opened up about his failed move to Boca Juniors in the summer, in an interview with TNT Sports.

“I expressed my desire and my feelings for being part of a club that I admire very much, that I don’t even have the opportunity to meet him (Boca Juniors club chief Juan Román Riquelme) because I couldn’t even get to know La Bombonera, but nobody contacted me” said Torreira.

The Arsenal man, who is currently on loan at Fiorentina, understands why the Argentina side couldn't make the move happen.

“I do not pretend that Boca will look for me as an Arsenal player because I understand the situation of the club and the country because I am from Uruguay, and I know how the situation is in Argentina” said Lucas Torreira.

