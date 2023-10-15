Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners working on Ben White renewal; club have Martin Zubimendi advantage, and more - October 15, 2023

Arsenal face Chelsea next in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on October 21. Mikel Arteta's team are unbeaten in the league after eight games, trailing leaders Tottenham Hotspur (20) on goals scored.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are working to tie defender Ben White down to a new deal. Elsewhere, the north London side have an advantage in the race to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 15, 2023:

Arsenal working on Ben White renewal

Ben White (right) is likely to extend his stay at the Emirates.

Arsenal are working to extend Ben White's stay at the club, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English defender has been quite impressive since arriving at the Emirates from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer. White has been a regular under Mikel Arteta this season, scoring once in 12 games across competitions.

The Gunners are pleased with his efforts and want to end any speculation regarding his future. In column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the length of White's new contract remains undecided.

"Arsenal always go player by player in contract negotiations, and Ben White is the priority now.

"As you know I never mention salaries, and there are no other details available about a deal at this stage. For sure it’d be a long term deal, but the final length has not been decided yet," wrote Romano.

White has operated at centre-back as well as right-back this season at the Emirates.

Gunners have Martin Zubimendi advantage

Martin Zubimendi is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal have an advantage in the race to sign Martin Zubimendi. According to Fichajes, Real Sociedad have an interest in Charlie Patino.

The Gunners could use the situation to prise Zubimendi away from the Reale Arena. The Spanish defensive midfielder has been in fine form for the La Liga side this season, bagging a goal and an assist in 11 outings across competitions.

Arteta is looking for a long-term replacement for Jorginho this summer. With Thomas Partey's future uncertain and Mohamed Elneny a peripheral figure, Arteta has turned to Zubimendi.

Interestingly, Patino is highly rated at the Emirates but has struggled to break into first-team plans. The north London side could use him to convince Sociedad to part ways with Zubimendi.

Stan Collymore heaps praise on Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has been in red-hot form this season.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has named Bukayo Saka as his player of the season ahead of Jude Bellingham.

The English midfielder joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund this summer and has hit the ground running. The 20-year-old has amassed 10 goals and three assists in 10 games across competitions.

Saka has also enjoyed a decent start to the campaign at the Emirates. The 22-year-old has amassed five goals and as many assists in 10 outings across competitions so far.

Collymore told Caught Offside that Saka is already the main man for club and country.

"The reason I’ve chosen Saka is because he’s not allowed missing the penalty for England, which is only two years ago, to affect him.

"Being a particularly young man, a relative rookie, he’s already being thought of as the top man, the game changer at Arsenal, and he’s taking that all on board whilst scoring goals and creating chances. Just brilliant," said Collymore.

Collymore admitted that Bellingham has enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign but added that Saka has simply been exceptional.

“I could equally say Jude Bellingham as my pick for the season’s best player so far. What an incredible start for life at the world’s biggest football club.

"His trajectory – Birmingham-Dortmund-Madrid – has always been forward. That dude has also very cleverly done well to escape the spotlight.

"He comes back and plays for England, and if he plays poorly, he goes back to Madrid and plays well. Nobody’s really gonna care if you play poorly," said Collymore.

He continued:

“For Saka at Arsenal, he’s still the top man, and he’s still doing it with the England squad.

"He’s been absolutely exceptional for me, and I’m really looking forward to him scoring the match-winner in a semifinal or a final, which would completely banish the memories of his penalty miss.”

Saka is sidelined with an injury and remains a doubt ahead of the game against Chelsea.