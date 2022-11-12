Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Leicester City midfielder has agreed to move to Emirates; Gunners receive blow in pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk winger, and more - November 12, 2022

Arsenal are preparing to lock horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (November 12) at the Molineux in their next Premier League game. Mikel Arteta’s wards are atop the league table after 13 games.

Meanwhile, a Leicester City midfielder has reportedly agreed to move to the Emirates next year. Elsewhere, the Gunners have been handed a setback in their pursuit of a Shakhtar Donetsk winger.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 12, 2022:

Youri Tielemans agrees Emirates move

Youri Tielemans has admirers at Arsenal.

Youri Tielemans has agreed to join Arsenal next summer, according to Voetbal Primeur via Caught Offside.

The Belgian midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Leicester City but is unlikely to sign an extension. The Gunners are long-time admirers of the 25-year-old and have been hot on his trail for a while.

Arteta’s midfield is in desperate need of reinforcements, and Tielemans looks like the ideal candidate for the role. The Belgian could slot in effortlessly alongside Thomas Partey in the middle of the park.

Despite interest from Manchester United and Barcelona, it appears that the 25-year-old has opted to commit himself to the north London side. Tielemans has appeared 174 times for the Foxes since arriving in 2019 and has scored 27 goals.

Arsenal receive blow in Mykhaylo Mudryk pursuit

Mykhaylo Mudryk is likely to move next year.

Arsenal have suffered a setback in their quest to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk. According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are working behind the scenes to secure the signature of the Ukrainian. The 21-year-old has caught the eye with Shakhtar Donetsk this season. Mudryk has registered eight goals and seven assists from 15 games across competitions for the Ukrainian club.

His efforts have earned him admirers at the Emirates, with the Gunners eager to take him to the Emirates next year. Arteta wants to add more teeth to his attack and has zeroed in on the 21-year-old.

However, the Magpies are planning to spoil his plans and are readying a club-record bid to get their man. Newcastle are preparing an offer in excess of £50 million, which they are planning to submit in January to prise Mudryk away.

Mikel Arteta opens up on Ben White’s inclusion in 2022 FIFA World Cup squad

Ben White has been impressive for Arsenal this season.

Mikel Arteta has said that Ben White is delighted to be included in the England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Englishman has rediscovered himself in a right-back role at Arsenal this season. His versatility might have a played a part in his selection for the quadrennial tournament.

Speaking to the press, Arteta said that White deserved to be called up for the World Cup.

“I think he was really happy. I think the staff and players were so happy for him; he fully deserves it, and you could see that it was a big moment for him,” said Arteta.

He continued:

“All of the credit is down to what he’s done. You look at his career and how far he’s come in a short very period of time; it says everything about the person, the player, his ambition and especially the consistency that he’s achieved over the last few years.”

The Spaniard added that White enjoys operating in the right-back role.

“We have discussed that every player needs some time to understand the reasons why, and I think he’s really enjoying it. It brings him other opportunities, and being a versatile player is something that’s rare in this world, and I think he’s got the capacity to do that,” said Arteta.

Arteta also had kind words to spare for Gabriel Magalhaes, who missed out on a place in Brazil’s squad for the FIFA World Cup.

“I think the boys have been really good with each other. We knew how much it meant to big Gabi to be selected and be part of the national team, but unfortunately, they didn’t have the space this time. The good news is that he’s really young, he will have other opportunities, and you have to respect those decisions and carry on your career,” said Arteta.

The Gunners have lost just once in the league this season, to Manchester United.

