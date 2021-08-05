Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Leicester City reject Gunners' offer for English star, French midfielder dreaming of Emirates move, and more - 5th August 2021

Arsenal is hoping to add a few more players to their ranks before the end of the summer. The Gunners have enjoyed decent success in the transfer window so far, making three signings already.

The arrival of Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Nuno Tavares has strengthened Mikel Arteta’s squad, but the Spaniard remains eager for a few more upgrades ahead of a crucial season.

Arsenal is working on adding more creativity to their ranks this summer, with a new midfielder high up on their wish list. The Gunners also want to bring in a new goalkeeper before the end of this month.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from August 5, 2021.

Leicester City reject Arsenal's offer for English star

James Maddison

Leicester City has rejected Arsenal’s latest offer for James Maddison, according to Football Insider. The Gunners have made the Englishman their priority signing this summer.

Mikel Arteta wants to bring in a player who can help his team unlock defenses and has his eyes on Maddison.

The Englishman has 27 goals and 20 assists from 118 games for the Foxes, including 11 goals and 10 assists from 42 appearances in all competitions last season.

🚨 || James Maddison “wouldn’t say no” to Arsenal move. “Maddison has friends in London & believes Arsenal would be best suited to fulfilling his ambitions of playing for England on a regular basis” [Via - @GiveMeSport]. — Dean (@DeanJamesAFC) August 4, 2021

Leicester City value Maddison over £70 million, an amount Arsenal might not be able to match this summer. As such, the Gunners are attempting to reduce the asking price by including players in the deal.

The London side had offered Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson as part of a player-plus-cash deal. However, the Foxes have turned down the proposal, as they are not interested in the players offered.

The London side is now expected to return with an improved deal for the Englishman.

French midfielder dreaming of Emirates move

Houssem Aouar

Houssem Aouar is dreaming of a move to the Emirates and remains eager to join Arsenal this summer, according to The Sun. The Frenchman’s representatives are surprised by the Gunners’ desire to bring James Maddison to the club.

The Englishman was previously believed to be unattainable due to his exorbitant price tag, but recent developments have Mikel Arteta optimistic about a move.

Houssem Aouar is still holding out for a move to Arsenal this month. However, SunSport understands that Aouar’s representatives have been stunned by Arsenal’s recent progress in their attempt to sign Leicester star James Maddison. [Sun exclusive] #afc https://t.co/aqCM5pPK2i — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 4, 2021

Aouar, on the other hand, would be a far cheaper alternative for Arsenal and could be available for just £25 million.

The Gunners had previously been preparing a £100,000 per-week package for the Frenchman but are yet to submit a fresh bid for the player.

The player’s camp, though, remains optimistic that the Premier League side will fail in their pursuit of Maddison and revert to Aouar.

Arsenal eyeing double deal for Sheffield United duo

Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal remains eager to complete moves for Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge. According to TBR Football via The Star, the Gunners are attempting to strike a deal with Sheffield United that would see both players move to the Emirates this summer.

The Blades remain eager to hold on to Ramsdale and have put a £40 million price tag on the player. Berge, on the other hand, could be available for around £30 million.

Arsenal wants the English goalkeeper to compete with Bernd Leno for a first-team place, while Berge's arrival will add more options in midfield.

