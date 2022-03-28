Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool-target could cost £90 million; Gunners receive boost in pursuit of Everton star, and more - 28 March 2022

Arsenal are well on course to secure UEFA Champions League football next season. Manager Mikel Arteta has taken his team to fourth in the Premier League standings as they seek to return to the Champions League for the first time in five years..

Meanwhile, Noel Whelan believes Liverpool could have to pay £90 million for Bukayo Saka. Elsewhere, the Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of an Everton star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 28th March 2022:

Liverpool might need to pay £90 million for Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka (left) has been on fire this season.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Bukayo Saka could cost Liverpool £90 million. The 20-year-old has been the best player at the Emirates this season. His superb form has forced clubs around Europe to take notice.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Arteta could lose his star if he fails to secure UEFA Champions League football next season.

"I don’t think any big club in the world will stop watching world-class players. That is a guarantee. Whether they’re available is another thing. He’s under contract. I think everything all depends on the resistance of Arsenal and Mikel Arteta," said Whelan.

He continued:

“If they don’t get in the Champions League, then there’s a threat there that they may lose a player of that quality. Everybody wants to play in the Champions League. They want to be playing at the top level in the top competitions. They want to be challenging up there for Premier League titles. I think the Champions League will be the only stumbling block for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal."

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Bukayo Saka has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for February. No less than his performances have deserved. Bukayo Saka has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for February. No less than his performances have deserved. https://t.co/0XOndNzrHi

Whelan added that Saka would command a hefty transfer fee due to his age and prowess.

“Come the end of the season, if they’ve not made the Champions League, I’m sure there’ll be discussions. There will be a hefty price. They’re not suddenly going to let him go for absolutely nothing just because they’re not in the Champions League," said Whelan.

He added:

"Look at the staggering amounts of money paid these days to players. You’re going to be talking, roughly, around the £90million mark to take away Saka. Look at his age, his quality, the way he has progressed very quickly over three seasons and the way he has performed for England as well. It would not be a cheap deal for him."

Saka has scored ten times across competitions this season as he continues his development under Arteta.

Arsenal receive boost in Dominic Calvert-Lewin pursuit

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could leave Goodison Park this summer.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. According to The Sun, Everton are willing to offload their star striker for a suitable offer.

The Englishman has endured a difficult campaign so far, and The Toffees are planning to cash in on him at the end of the season. Arteta has his eyes on the 25-year-old.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport



trib.al/g4hQ63c Arsenal and West Ham are 'interested in signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, with Everton prepared to let striker leave for less than £60m' Arsenal and West Ham are 'interested in signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, with Everton prepared to let striker leave for less than £60m'trib.al/g4hQ63c

The Gunners are likely to lose both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah this summer on free transfers.

A new number nine is a priority for the north London side. Arteta was interested in Calvert-Lewin in January but was deterred by his £60 million asking price. However, the Englishman is likely to be available in a cut-price move at the end of the season.

Gunners reignite interest in Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio could be on his way to the Emirates.

Arsenal have reignited their interest in Marco Asensio, according to Caught Offside via El Nacional. The north London side are long-term admirers of the Real Madrid star. The Spaniard has blown hot and cold at the Santiago Bernabeu of late, and Los Blancos are willing to let him leave for €30 million.

Arteta is planning to replace Nicolas Pepe this summer and has his eyes on 26-year-old. Asensio is expected to be a natural fit into Arteta's system. The Gunners failed in their attempt to sign the player last summer but could finally get their man this year.

