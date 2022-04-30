Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Lukas Podolski wants Erling Haaland at Emirates; Gunners advised to fix one major problem, and more - 29 April 2022

Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League table after 33 games. The Gunners next face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Lukas Podolski wants Erling Haaland at the Emirates. Elsewhere, Kevin Campbell has advised the north London side to fix one major problem. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 29th April 2022:

Lukas Podolski wants Erling Haaland at Arsenal

Erling Haaland is likely to move this summer.

Former Gunners player Lukas Podolski hopes Erling Haaland would move to the Emirates this summer. The Norwegian striker is likely to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the current campaign. There's already a beeline for his signature, with the Gunners also monitoring the player with interest.

Speaking to Football Transfers, Podolski pointed out that the north London side need a new number nine, saying:

"Haaland is an interesting player for everyone because I think he has a release clause, and there are not a lot of clubs who can pay that. Of course, the English clubs have it, and I’d be happy if he got an offer from Arsenal."

He continued:

"I think, first of all, Arsenal need a No.9. We don’t have a proper No.9. Then, it would be great for the fans, for everyone at the club to make the next step for Arsenal. Let’s see what happen to him. Arsenal won’t be the only club who would send an offer to Borussia Dortmund."

The former German playmaker added that Haaland would hit the ground running in the Premier League, saying:

"From the physical side, he looks good – he looks like a proper guy for the Premier League. But you never know. We have to see it. We have to watch him when he’s there. You see our Germans who have had a difficult start in the Premier League, like Kai Havertz or Timo Werner, but they’re getting better game by game and season by season. So you need time. Some need more time, some are straightaway there."

He added:

“But from the physical side, from the power what you have is, he’s a proper guy for English football. Let’s wait a couple of weeks more and see what decision he’ll take from his side. I hope he’ll be a Gunner!"

Kevin Campbell advises Gunners to fix one major problem

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell has lamented his former club's lack of consistency this season. The Gunners have endured a topsy turvy season so far but remain in contention for a top-four finish.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that the north London side could become a force to be reckoned with next season if they can add consistency to their game:

"It’s just mad, isn’t it? How do you go from losing and playing so badly in those three games, to then beating Chelsea and Man United in a week. That is a major problem for Arsenal, this incredible inconsistency. A team that beats Man United and Arsenal should be beating a Brighton team that can’t score or a poor Southampton team."

He added:

“If they had won those games and some of the other ones from earlier this season, they could be third, never mind fourth. If they can get that problem fixed next season, then they could be a force."

Dominic Calvert-Lewin ready to move to Emirates

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is wanted at the Emirates.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin wants to join the Gunners this summer, according to Football Insider. The Englishman is planning to leave Everton even if they manage to escape relegation. The Gunners and Newcastle United are both interested in his signature.

ALLFOOTBALL @AllFootball__ Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to leave Everton this summer and he prefers a move to Arsenal over Newcastle. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to leave Everton this summer and he prefers a move to Arsenal over Newcastle. https://t.co/onKvVP3fKx

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta wants a new number nine ahead of the new season and has Calvert-Lewin on his wishlist. The 25-year-old also prefers a move to the Emirates over joining the Magpies. However, he has not scored in his last 11 appearances for Everton.

Edited by Bhargav