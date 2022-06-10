Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Matteo Guendouzi set to join Marseille for £9 million; club offered chance to sign Borussia Dortmund defender, and more - June 10, 2022

Arsenal are preparing for a busy summer ahead. Manager Mikel Arteta is likely to rope in a few new faces, while some current players will also be allowed to leave.

Meanwhile, Charles Watts has said that Matteo Guendouzi will join Marseille for £9 million. Elsewhere, the Gunners have been offered an opportunity to sign a Borussia Dortmund defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories from June 10, 2022:

Matteo Guendouzi set to join Marseille for £9 million

Matteo Guendouzi (right) looks set to leave the Emirates.

Acclaimed journalist Charles Watts has said that Matteo Guendouzi will sign for Marseille for £9 million. The French midfielder was quite impressive on loan with the Ligue 1 side last season. The 23-year-old now looks set to leave Arsenal this summer.

Speaking on YouTube, Watts said that the move will be confirmed quite soon.

"My understanding is, his move to Marseille will be confirmed pretty imminently. He is away at the moment with France," said Watts.

He continued:

“I think once that stay comes to an end then it won’t be too long until we hear confirmation that Guendouzi has joined Marseille on a permanent basis. The loan deal that was agreed last summer with Marseille, they included an option to make that deal permanent this summer."

Watts also revealed that the loan deal had a few critical clauses that could have hampered the permanent deal, including a relegation clause.

"Obviously that didn’t happen, they had a very good season. So those clauses haven’t been hit. That means that he will now complete his permanent move to Marseille. That should happen fairly soon, I’m told. It’s going to be about £9million, Arsenal are going to receive for Guendouzi. They received a loan fee last season as well," said Watts.

He added:

"Basically, the whole thing with Marseille is going to pocket them about £10million. Is that enough money? You have to say no. Just looking at how young he is, how he’s done at Marseille, the fact he’s a France international, it’s not a very good price. As is the way with Arsenal, who are notoriously dreadful when it comes to selling players.”

Arsenal offered chance to sign Manuel Akanji

Manuel Akanji will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Arsenal have been handed an opportunity to sign Manuel Akanji, according to The Sun.

The Swiss defender was an omnipresent in the Borussia Dortmund backline last season. However, the Bundesliga side are ready to offload him following the sacking of Marco Rose and the acquisition of Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck.

The player's entourage is planning a move to the Premier League, with the Gunners a possible destination.

Dortmund are willing to let the player leave for £21 million, but their asking price could drop further in the coming days.

However, the Gunners are unlikely to pursue Akanji, as he's right footed. The club are looking for a left-footed defender as a backup for Gabriel. William Saliba's return also means Arteta will be well stocked in defence.

Gunners receive boost in pursuit of Gianluca Scamacca

Gianluca Scamacca is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Gianluca Scamacca.

Sassuolo are close to securing the signature of Penarol striker Agustin Alvarez, whose arrival could prompt the Serie A side to cash in on Scamacca. The Gunners already have a £25 million offer for the Italian rejected by Sassuolo, but their luck could improve now.

Speaking to Ovacion, Penarol president Ignacio Ruglio confirmed that Alvarez is close to leaving.

“The offer is worth $12m for 80 per cent of his contract, plus $2m in bonuses based on performance-related targets achieved by the player. We accepted the offer and are waiting for confirmation,” said Ruglio.

