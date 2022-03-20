Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Mikel Arteta advised to sign 3 Premier League stars; West Ham United tipped to sign Alexandre Lacazette, and more - 20 March 2022

Bukayo Saka helped Arsenal scrape past Aston Villa on Saturday in the Premier League. The 1-0 win helped the Gunners stay on course for a top-four finish. They are now four points clear of Manchester United and have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Ray Parlour has advised Gunners manager Mikel Arteta to sign three Premier League players this summer. Elsewhere, Noel Whelan has tipped West Ham United to secure the services of Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal @Arsenal



🟣 0-1 🟡 (FT)



#AVLARS A 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 three points in the hunt for top four!🟣 0-1 🟡 (FT) A 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 three points in the hunt for top four! 🟣 0-1 🟡 (FT)#AVLARS https://t.co/3JV1BB3wX6

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 20th March 2022:

Mikel Arteta advised to sign three Premier League stars

Ray Parlour wants Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the Emirates.

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has advised Mikel Arteta to sign three Premier League players this summer. The north London side have gone from strength to strength under the Spaniard this season. Arteta is expected to invest heavily in the squad this summer.

Speaking to The Design Museum, Parlour named Brentford's Ivan Toney and Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin as two players who would improve the Gunners' attack. Toney has scored 11 goals in Brentford's first season back in the top tier.

"I’d love to see Arsenal take a gamble on Ivan Toney. I think he’s had a good young striker who has enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Premier League with Brentford. I’d expect him to only get better as he moves towards his peak years, and he’s also a nailed-on penalty taker which we don’t have now that (Pierre-Emerick) Aubameyang has left the club," said Parlour.

Although Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injuries, Parlour believes he could be an utility addition at the Emirates, opining:

"I’d also be interested in signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton because he would add a new dynamic to the forward players already at the club. I think he would hold the ball up well and interchange passes with runners from midfield. He’d be a huge benefit to the likes of (Bukayo) Saka and (Emile) Smith Rowe."

Parlour also believes Youri Tielemans could be an excellent addition to Arteta's midfield, especially as Granit Xhaka faces an uncertain future, saying:

"I really like Youri Tielemans at Leicester City. I think he’s a great young player, and I expect he will be in big demand this summer, especially if he’s actively wanting to move elsewhere. He only has a year left on his contract and maybe Leicester City will want to cash in now rather than risk losing him on a free next year."

He continued:

"There’s always questions about how long Xhaka will stay at Arsenal, and I think Tielemans would be an excellent long-term replacement. He’s great on the ball and he can pick a killer pass. Tielemans would be an amazing addition to practically any midfield in the Premier League."

Noel Whelan tips West Ham United to sign Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette could move to West Ham United this summer.

Noel Whelan has backed West Ham United to sign Alexandre Lacazette if Arsenal let him go. The Frenchman is in the final few months of his current deal and has not been offered a new contract by the Gunners yet.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Lacazette would be a good 'quick-fix' option for the Hammers, who are light in the striking department. He said:

"Nothing is off the table right now for Lacazette and Arsenal. It’s one of those positions where nothing will be decided until the summer. Arsenal, in my opinion, are probably wanting to look for more longevity rather than just opting for the quick fix," said Whelan.

He continued:

“West Ham, on the other hand, may well want the quick fix for a year or two. Arsenal will be out there looking at strikers who can come and perform for the next five or six years. They’ll want to add to that young side. It’s exciting; it looks more balanced – they’re going to be contenders next year."

Lacazette has scored only four league goals in 23 games this season, recently ending a long scoring drought. AC Milan and Inter Milan are reportedly interested in his services..

Gabriel Agbonlahor lavishes praise on Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has gone from strength to strength this season.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has heaped praise on Bukayo Saka. The 20-year-old was on song on Saturday, scoring the lone goal in Arsenal's 1-0 win over the Villans with an opportunistic finish.

afcstuff @afcstuff Gabriel Agbonlahor: “The best left-back in the world would struggle against Bukayo Saka today.” [BT] #afc Gabriel Agbonlahor: “The best left-back in the world would struggle against Bukayo Saka today.” [BT] #afc

Speaking to talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said that he consoled Ashley Young after he struggled against Saka.

“Saka looks like a ridiculous threat, even Ashley Young today I said to him after the game, ‘the best left-back in the world wouldn’t have been able to do any better against Saka today'. He was frightening, comes short and running long, his pace, the way he runs so direct, honestly he was outstanding,” said Agbonlahor.

Saka has been one of the Gunners' standout performers this season, bagging ten goals and five assists in 33 games across competitions.

Edited by Bhargav