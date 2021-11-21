Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Mikel Arteta confirms no plans to renew Frenchman's contract; Fiorentina want Gunners to reduce asking price for loanee, and more - 21st November 2021

The Arsenal bandwagon came to a stuttering halt at Anfield on Saturday. Liverpool picked up a comfortable 4-0 victory, ending The Gunners' eight-game unbeaten run in the Premier League this season.

Meanwhile, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has said that the club has no plans to renew Alexandre Lacazette's contract. Elsewhere, Fiorentina want to reduce the asking price of a Gunners star currently on loan with the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 21st November 2021.

Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal have no plans to renew Alexandre Lacazette's contract

Mikel Arteta has confirmed Arsenal have no plans to renew Alexandre Lacazette's contract at the moment. The French striker is in the final year of his current deal with The Gunners. The north London side are yet to tie him down to a new deal. That means Lacazette can enter into a pre-agreement with a potential suitor in January.

The Frenchman joined Arsenal in the summer of 2017 from Lyon. However, Lacazette has failed to live up to expectations at the Emirates. The 30-year-old has appeared 179 times for The Gunners, scoring 68 goals. He has struggled to break into Mikel Arteta's plans this season, though. Lacazette has managed just nine appearances across competitions thus far.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano @kayakaynak97 Arsenal manager Arteta on Lacazette contract situation: “I don’t know there is so much stuff on his contract. What I can say is I'm really happy with what Lacazette is doing. We’re not going to be talking about any of that until the end of the season”. 🇫🇷🔴 #AFC Arsenal manager Arteta on Lacazette contract situation: “I don’t know there is so much stuff on his contract. What I can say is I'm really happy with what Lacazette is doing. We’re not going to be talking about any of that until the end of the season”. 🇫🇷🔴 #AFC @kayakaynak97

Lacazette has dropped down the pecking order under the Spaniard. Arteta, last month, hinted that the Frenchman could extend his stay at the Emirates. However, the Spaniard has now revealed that Arsenal have postponed any talks of an extension until the end of the season.

“I don’t know there is so much stuff on his contract. What I can say is I’m really happy with what Lacazette is doing. We’re not going to be talking about any of that until the end of the season,” said Arteta.

Fiorentina want Gunners to reduce asking price for Lucas Torreira

Fiorentina want a discount in their buying option for Lucas Torreira.

Fiorentina want a discount in their buying option for Lucas Torreira, according to The Daily Cannon via TMW. The Arsenal midfielder is currently on a season-long loan stint with the Serie A side, who have a €15 million option to buy. The Uruguayan has been impressive for Fiorentina in recent weeks.

The Serie A side are likely to exercise their option to turn his loan deal permanent. However, Fiorentina are hoping to convince The Gunners to reduce their asking price for Torreira. The 25-year-old will be in the final year of his contract this summer. However, Arsenal are unlikely to lower their valuation of the player.

Matteo Guendouzi says leaving Arsenal was the right decision

Matteo Guendouzi believes his decision to leave Arsenal and join Marseille has been vindicated.

Matteo Guendouzi believes his decision to leave Arsenal and join Marseille has been vindicated. The French midfielder is currently on loan with the Ligue 1 side, who have an option to sign him permanently from The Gunners.

Speaking to TF1, as relayed by Sport Witness, Guendouzi has said that he feels a connection to Marseille.

“From the first conversation I had with Sampaoli and the president, Longoria, I knew this was the club that was made for me. I knew it was this club, this project, and I think it’s the best choice I could have made in a long time,” said Guendouzi.

