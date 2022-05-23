Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Mikel Arteta pained by failure to reach Champions League; Gunners receive boost in pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder, and more - 23 May 2022

Arsenal failed to secure UEFA Champions League football next season, despite winning 5-1 against Everton on Sunday. The Gunners finished fifth in the Premier League standings, two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who won 5-0 at Norwich City on the same day.

Meanwhile, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has opened up on missing out on the Champions League. Elsewhere, the north London side have received a boost in their pursuit of a Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder.

#ARSEVE Signing off with a win in NThank you for your support, Gooners5-1(FT) 😍 Signing off with a win in N5️⃣👏 Thank you for your support, Gooners🔴 5-1 🔵 (FT)#ARSEVE https://t.co/8KBaZ6ubn9

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 23 May 2022:

Mikel Arteta pained by failure to qualify for Champions League

Mikel Arteta has expressed his disappointment at failing to secure UEFA Champions League football next season.

Arsenal were the favourites to finish fourth when they led fifth-placed Spurs by four points with three games to go. However, damaging back-to-back defeats at Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United cost the Gunners a place in the premier European club competition.

Speaking after the win on Sunday, Arteta said that he was not satisfied with qualifying for the UEFA Europa League. He said:

"I am extremely disappointed today, because we had generated expectations that we wanted, that I wanted for this football club, because it’s what it deserves. At the end, we came short, and that feeling of guilt and not reaching that level is painful."

He continued:

"I don’t get much (satisfaction) if I’m honest (from Europa League qualification). I’m still in pain. That’s why I need the dust to settle; I need to go and get a few days on holiday, because I think today that I’m not going to reflect on the season the way that it is."

However, the Spaniard expressed gratitude to everyone who stood by the Gunners throughout the season, saying:

"But at the same time, I am very grateful for everybody that is supporting our club, the way they are giving us confidence and respect and motivation to drive forward, because I think they believe in what we are doing, but when you have it there, I am a winner, and I hate losing and we lost something that we could win, and that’s why I’m in pain. I’m sorry."

Despite failing to reach the Champions League, the Gunners are back in Europe after a year's absence.

Arsenal receive boost in Ruben Neves pursuit

Ruben Neves is much ssought-after at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Ruben Neves. The Portuguese is a target for Mikel Arteta, who is looking to add more quality to his midfield this summer.

#WWFC Ruben Neves on his future“All of us have dreams and we need to live those dreams in a small space of time. Let’s see what happens, I cannot say too much about it.”“This club means a lot. It means everything to me and my family. My kids grew up in Wolverhampton." 💬 Ruben Neves on his future“All of us have dreams and we need to live those dreams in a small space of time. Let’s see what happens, I cannot say too much about it.”“This club means a lot. It means everything to me and my family. My kids grew up in Wolverhampton."#WWFC https://t.co/5OXf0o2CWy

Speaking recently, Neves hinted that he might leave the Midlands club ahead of the new season, saying:

"Let’s see what happens. I cannot say too much about it. If I go, it would be really hard for me and my family. But, as I told you, we have dreams to live in a short space of time. And if anything happens, that’s why I was so emotional the last game at home because I don’t know how it’s going to be. If it was my last game, it was really important."

Kevin Campbell excited by Marquinhos arrival

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell is excited by the impending arrival of Brazilian starlet Marquinhos at the Emirates this summer. The Gunners are currently engaged in advanced talks with Sau Paulo over a possible move this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that his former club are likely to send the teenager out on loan.

"It is exciting. I think he is one who the club will probably sign and then loan out, though. It will be a bit like what they did with Saliba. You can see how that loan move has benefited him (Saliba). Now he is coming back and hopefully he will be like a new signing. I expect the club to take a similar approach with Marquinhos if the deal gets over the line," said Campbell.

