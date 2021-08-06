Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Mikel Arteta planning for three more signings this summer, Gunners interested in Serie A defender, and more - 6th August 2021

Arsenal are eager to strengthen their squad before the end of this month. The Gunners are desperate for improvement after finishing eighth in the Premier League table for two years running. Mikel Arteta wants to prepare a squad capable enough to have an impact in the league, with the Gunners failing to breach the top-four in the last five seasons.

Arsenal are not done with their transfer business yet, with the club planning to bring in a few reinforcements this summer. The Gunners are also expected to allow a few of their current players to leave this month.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 6 August 2021.

Mikel Arteta planning for three more signings this summer

James Maddison

Mikel Arteta wants to bring in three more players before the end of the current transfer window, according to The Express via Goal. The Spaniard has already signed Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White so far.

However, only the Englishman is expected to walk straight into the starting eleven, while Tavares and Sambi Lokonga should be squad players for now. As such, Arsenal still require a few more additions to compete in the league. The Gunners are eager to sign an attacking midfielder, a goalkeeper and a right-back this summer.

Arteta is already hot on the heels of James Maddison, but Leicester City have turned down Arsenal’s player-plus-cash deal. The Spaniard could also opt for Martin Odegaard, however, Real Madrid might play hardball as well.

The Gunners also desire a new right-back, with Tyler Adams, Max Aarons and Emerson Royal all linked to the club. However, they have to offload Bellerin first for a move to materialize.

Arsenal also want a new goalkeeper to compete with Bernd Leno, but are struggling to match Sheffield United’s £30m valuation of Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal interested in Serie A defender

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, according to Sport Witness via Corriere Dello Sport. The Japanese was previously being monitored by Atalanta and Tottenham Hotspur, and now the Gunners have entered the fray. Spurs have ended their interest in the player after securing the services of Cristian Romero, but Tomiyasu’s agents are pushing for a move to the Premier League.

Arsenal have already secured the services of Ben White this summer but Mikel Arteta wants another centre-back. Tomiyasu’s ability to slot in at right-back has also endeared the player to the Gunners.

Newcastle United agree deal with Arsenal for English star

Joe Willock

Newcastle United have agreed to a £25m deal with Arsenal for the signature of Joe Willock, according to 90 Min. The Magpies are now awaiting final confirmation from the Englishman before completing the deal. The Gunners have already told Willock that he can leave the Emirates this summer. The player enjoyed a very successful loan spell with Newcastle United in the second half of last season.

Arsenal have informed the Magpies that they are willing to accept a loan deal with an obligation to buy. But Newcastle United want to sign Willock permanently to keep their two available loan slots available for other players.

