Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Mikel Arteta wanted at Barcelona; Gunners monitoring Benfica full-back, and more - November 2, 2022

Arsenal will host Zurich at the Emirates on Thursday (November 3) in the UEFA Europa League.

Mikel Arteta's men are coming off a resounding 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premeir League at the weekend, which returned them to the top of the standings. The Gunners will win their Europa League group by matching PSV Eindhoven's result against Bodo/Glimt.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have identified Gunners manager Mikel Arteta as a possible candidate for the managerial role. Elsewhere, the Gunners are monitoring a Benfica full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 2, 2022:

Mikel Arteta wanted at Barcelona

Barcelona have identified Mikel Arteta as a target if they want a replacement for Xavi in the future, according to Sport via Caught Offside.

Arteta has done a solid job at the Emirates since taking charge in December 2019. He has assembled a squad of his choice and has got them firing on all cylinders this campaign.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Mikel Arteta is an option considered by Barcelona for the future!



(Source: @sport)

Arteta has taken his team to the top of the Premier League, earning admiration from the Blaugrana.

The La Liga giants are not actively looking to replace current manager Xavi right now, despite his failure to impress in the UEFA Champions League. However, should the need arise in the future, Arteta could be considered for the role at the Camp Nou.

Arsenal monitoring Alejandro Grimaldo

Alejandro Grimaldo is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Alejandro Grimaldo, according to Record via Caught Offside.

The Gunners are in the market for a new left-back following the injury woes of Kieran Tierney. Nuno Tavares is out on loan, while Takehiro Tomiyasu is only a make-shift option. Grimaldo has emerged as an option for Arteta.

The Spaniard joined Benfica from Barcelona in 2016 and has come into his own recently. The 27-year-old has racked up 20 appearances across competitions for the Portuguese side this campaign, scoring twice.

The north London side are impressed by his performances and want to take him to the Emirates. However, Arsenal could face competition from Chelsea, Barcelona and Juventus for his signature.

Gunners receive blow in Youri Tielemans pursuit

Youri Tielemans has admirers at Arsenal.

Arsenal have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Leicester City's Youri Tielemans in January. The Belgian midfielder is in the final year of his contract and is expected to be available on a cut-price deal this winter. The Gunners have had their eyes on the 25-year-old for a while as they seek more depth in midfield.

However, speaking recently, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers ruled out Tielemans' move in January.

"It’s not something we are thinking of and not anything the club have said we need to do. We don’t want to be offloading our best players, that’s for sure. So there has been no hint or indication we need to generate money and move him on. But, of course, there’s a business side to the club that they will look at," said Rodgers.

He continued:

“We had a number of long chats in the summer. There is clearly no doubt even a young guy who is focused like Youri and very professional, it can have an impact. But he has been fully focused. He doesn’t let that affect him."

Afcander @afcanderr BREAKING:



Arsenal are looking to buy Youri Tielemans in the January window. However, it depends on if Leicester would be willing to cash in on him for a small fee or risk losing him on a free in the summer.

Rodgers spoke highly of the Belgian.

"He is a top-class professional; he sees the game how I see it. On the field, he understands what is happening within the game, and that’s all he can do – give his very best – and his recent performances have been excellent," said Rodgers.

Tielemans has appeared 14 times for Leicester across competitions this season, scoring twice.

