Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Mikel Arteta wants Jakub Kiwior stay; Gunners working on Ben White renewal, and more - November 20, 2023

Arsenal are looking to pip Manchester City to the Premier League title after narrowly missing out last campaign. The Gunners are third in the league after 12 games, a point behind the Cityzens, who lead the pack with 28 points.

Meanwhile, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta wants Jakub Kiwior to stay at the Emirates amid rising interest in his services. Elsewhere, the north London side are working to tie defender Ben White down to a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 20, 2023:

Mikel Arteta wants Jakub Kiwior stay

Mikel Arteta wants Jakub Kiwior to stay at the Emirates beyond January, according to The Mirror.

The Polish defender joined Arsenal at the start of the year and has been a decent squad option. He has played 16 games for the London giants, scoring one goal. The player has been generating attention from clubs across the continent ahead of the January transfer window.

Given that he's not a guaranteed starter under Arteta, Kiwior’s future at the club is up in the air. AS Roma and AC Milan are among his potential suitors, but Arteta is adamant that the 23-year-old won’t leave in the winter.

The Spanish manager is fighting on multiple fronts this season and wants to maintain defensive depth in his squad.

Arsenal working on Ben White renewal

Ben White (left) is likely to sign a new deal at the Emirates.

Arsenal are locked in talks to extend Ben White's stay at the Emirates, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English defender has done well since joining the club a couple of summers ago from Brighton & Hove Albion. White has appeared 101 times for the Gunners, registering three goals and five assists.

The 26-year-old is now a first-team regular under Arteta, who wants him to continue at the club. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that talks between the two parties have progressed well.

“Talks between Ben White and Arsenal continue to progress well – all parties want the same, so the agreement is getting closer, but I can’t say for sure yet when it will all be finalised.

"Sometimes these things take time, but there are no issues as far as I’m hearing – talks are ongoing, step by step,” wrote Romano.

White’s ability to carry out multiple roles at the back makes him an asset for Arteta.

Gunners unlikely to sign Douglas Luiz in January

Douglas Luiz is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are unlikely to sign Douglas Luiz in January, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Brazilian midfielder is a target for the Gunners ahead of the winter transfer window. Arteta is a huge admirer of Luiz and wants him as a replacement for Thomas Partey, who could be on the move.

The 25-year-old has been impressive for Aston Villa this season, amassing six goals and two assists in 19 outings across competitions. However, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Luiz could cost more than £60 million in January, but the north London side are looking for cheaper options.

"I totally think that Douglas Luiz is a good replacement to consider for Thomas Partey. There's no doubt about that.

"I just think it's unrealistic in January, and I'm not even sure it's realistic in the summer, given the way that Aston Villa are building at the moment, and how well he's playing,” said Jones.

He continued:

“I think that the valuation around him too, you're looking at upwards of £60m. That's pretty difficult to achieve. From what I understand, Arsenal in January are looking for cheaper players."

Partey remains linked with an exit from the Emirates amid interest from Juventus.