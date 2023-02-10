Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Mikel Arteta wants Marco Asensio; Gunners tipped to return for Moises Caicedo, and more - February 10, 2023

Arsenal will lock horns with Brentford at the Emirates on Saturday (February 11) in the Premier League. The Gunners are coming off a disappointing defeat at Everton last weekend but remain five points clear at the top and with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, manager Mikel Arteta wants Marco Asensio at the Emirates. Elsewhere, journalist Pete O'Rourke has backed the Gunners to return for Moises Caicedo this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 10, 2023:

Mikel Arteta wants Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio has admirers at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to take Marco Asensio to the Arsenal, according to Todofichajes via Caught Offside.

The Spaniard is in the final few months of his contract with Real Madrid but is yet to sign a new deal with the La Liga giants. Los Blancos have already offered him a new deal, but the 27-year-old hasn't responded to their proposal yet.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Real Madrid have offered Marco Asensio a contract renewal until 2027, with a higher salary (from €4,5m net to €4,8m). Asensio and his agent Mendes want €6m. Real Madrid have offered Marco Asensio a contract renewal until 2027, with a higher salary (from €4,5m net to €4,8m). Asensio and his agent Mendes want €6m. @tgm46 🚨💣 Real Madrid have offered Marco Asensio a contract renewal until 2027, with a higher salary (from €4,5m net to €4,8m). Asensio and his agent Mendes want €6m. @tgm46 https://t.co/JhUbS2y795

Asensio wants to assess his opportunities at the Santiago Bernabeu between now and the end of the season before coming to a decision. The Spaniard is no longer a first team regular under Carlo Ancelotti, and the Gunners are looking to prise him away. The north London side are long-term admirers of the 27-year-old, but a move has eluded them thus far.

Arsenal have the opportunity to sign Asensio for free this summer, and Arteta is pushing for a move. The Spaniard has registered four goals and five assists in 26 games across competitions this season for Real Madrid.

Arsenal tipped to return for Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is wanted at the Emirates.

Pete O'Rourke reckons Arsenal could return for Moises Caicedo at the end of the season. The Gunners were eager to secure the services of the Ecuadorian in January, but Brighton & Hove Albion refused to let him leave.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #BHAFC



Ecuadorian midfielder has clarified his situation with Roberto de Zerbi and will give his best for Brighton in the second part of the season. 🤝🏻 Moisés Caicedo, back at work today as Brighton rejected two bids and had no intention to let him leave in JanuaryEcuadorian midfielder has clarified his situation with Roberto de Zerbi and will give his best for Brighton in the second part of the season.🤝🏻 Moisés Caicedo, back at work today as Brighton rejected two bids and had no intention to let him leave in January 🇪🇨 #BHAFCEcuadorian midfielder has clarified his situation with Roberto de Zerbi and will give his best for Brighton in the second part of the season. 🔵🤝🏻 https://t.co/7YhUhQGz0K

Arteta remains keen to add more quality to his midfield and has set his sights on Caicedo. Speaking to Give Me Sport, O'Rourke said that the 21-year-old also wants to complete the move.

"The player is keen to come, and Arsenal are obviously keen on the player. There are definitely some legs in this one for the summer," said O'Rourke.

Caicedo has made 22 appearances across competitions this season for the Seagulls, registering a goal and an assist.

Martin Odegaard opens up on joining Gunners

Martin Odegaard has been a first-team regular this season at the Emirates.

Martin Odegaard has outlined how a zoom call with Arteta convinced him to join Arsenal.

The Norwegian midfielder has been in superb form for the Gunners this season, leading from the front since picking up the armband. The 24-year-old has helped his team stay at the top of the league after 20 games this season.

Writing for The Player's Tribune, Odegaard said that he was immediately interested when the north London side came calling.

"This little memory in the back of my mind just flashed up the second my agent mentioned that Arsenal were interested. It just felt right," wrote Odegaard.

The Norwegian went on to lavish praise on Arteta.

"I spoke to Mikel Arteta on a Zoom call, and he told me all about the project. At the time, Arsenal were not doing well. They were way down like 15th in the table, but that meeting … Honestly, I challenge anyone to come away from a meeting with Arteta and not believe everything he tells you," wrote Odegaard.

Odegaard added:

"He is next level. It's hard to explain. He’s passionate; he’s intense and sometimes, yeah, he’s a bit crazy. … but when he speaks, you understand that whatever he says will happen, will happen."

He continued:

"He told me his plan, everything he was building towards. He knew exactly what needed to change at the club. He told me all about these amazing young players in the squad — Saka, Martinelli, Smith Rowe, etc., etc. He told me how he wanted me to fit in and how I was going to improve. I got this strong feeling that he was onto something really special."

Odegaard has appeared 26 times across competitions this season for the Gunners, scoring eight goals and setting up six.

