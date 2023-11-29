Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Mikel Arteta willing to let Aaron Ramsdale leave; AC Milan eyeing Jakub Kiwior, and more - November 29, 2023

Arsenal welcome Lens to the Emirates on Wednesday (November 29) in the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners have won three of their four games in the tournament and will progress to the knockouts with a win.

Meanwhile, manager Mikel Arteta is willing to let goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale leave, should he so desire, in 2024. Elsewhere, AC Milan are interested in Gunners defender Jakub Kiwior.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 29, 2023:

Mikel Arteta willing to let Aaron Ramsdale leave

Aaron Ramsdale's future at the Emirates remains up in the air.

Mikel Arteta will allow Aaron Ramsdale to leave Arsenal if he asks to go, according to Football Transfers.

The English goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order this season following the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford. With transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming that the Gunners have decided to permanently sign the Spaniard, Ramsdale's situation is unlikely to improve.

The 25-year-old has registered just eight appearances across competitions this season and is Raya's backup at the Emirates. The situation could affect Ramsdale's involvement in next summer's Euros.

A lack of regular football could cost him a place in the England squad for the tournament. As such, the Englishman could be tempted to leave the north London side at the turn of the year.

Arteta would ideally like him to stay, especially as the Gunners are in a close Premier League title race. However, the Spanish manager could let the player go if he pushes for a January exit, and he is likely to cost £50 million.

AC Milan eyeing Jakub Kiwior

AC Milan are planning a loan deal for Jakub Kiwior in the winter, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Polish defender joined Arsenal from Spezia in January of this year. The player has been in and out of the first team, registering 16 appearances and scoring one goal. His situation has alerted clubs across the continent, and the Rossoneri are keen to sign him on loan in January.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the Gunners want Kiwior as a backup for William Saliba.

"There is some interest from Italy in Jakub Kiwior, but I am told Arsenal prefer to keep the Polish defender. Milan have discussed Kiwior on a loan deal, but given Arsenal lacked centre-back depth last season after William Saliba got injured, they won’t want to offload too many squad players and risk being thin as they look to win the Premier League," wrote Jacobs.

Last season, the north London side's siege on the Premier League took a hit following Saliba's injury, with Rob Holding struggling to fill the Frenchman's shoes.

Arsenal yet to make decision on January exits

Arsenal are yet to make a decision on offloading players in January, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are likely to be active in the market at the turn of the year and could look for reinforcements to boost their title chase. However, having spent over £200 million on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber in the summer, Arteta may have to sell before he can buy to adhere to FFP regulations.

Aaron Ramsdale remains linked with an exit, while Thomas Partey has been courted by Juventus for a while. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the north London side won't let any player go for cheap.

"Of course, with FFP there might be an opportunity for Arsenal to sell some players, as we know a few names have been linked with an exit. So for Aaron Ramsdale and others, it always depends on proposals – Arsenal won’t make any gift to other clubs, and, at the moment, it’s too early to mention concrete exits," wrote Romano.

A new No. 9 could be on the agenda for Arteta in January.