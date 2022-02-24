Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: New deal for Mikel Arteta on the cards; Fiorentina leading race to sign Lucas Torreira permanently, and more - 24 February 2022

Arsenal will look to extend their winning streak when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at the Emirates on Friday.

The north London side have won their last two league games. Currently sixth in the league table, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, the Gunners have three games in hand, though.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are preparing a new deal for manager Mikel Arteta. Elsewhere, Fiorentina are the favourites to sign the on-loan Lucas Torreira permanently.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 24th February 2022:

Arsenal planning to hand Mikel Arteta a blockbuster new deal

Arsenal are planning to hand Mikel Arteta a blockbuster deal, according to The Sun. The Spaniard's current contract expires next summer. The north London side want to secure his future this year, considering his work at the club.

Arteta took over the reins at the Emirates in December 2019, but has endured a topsy turvy time at the club so far. The Spaniard lifted the FA Cup and the Community Shield during the initial few months of his tenure. However, the Gunners only managed consecutive eighth-place finishes in his first two full seasons in charge.

Arteta's job was on the line earlier this season when the Gunners lost their first three games of the campaign. However, the Spaniard has turned their campaign around, with Arsenal now well placed in the top-four race. His efforts have pleased the club hierarchy, who are ready to reward him with a new deal and a pay hike.

Arteta currently earns £5 million per year, far less than many of his peers. The Spaniard took a 20% pay cut in 2020 to help the club deal with the financial impact of COVID-19. Now he is in line to receive a 60% hike.

That would see him earn £8.3 million annually, equivalent to the Gunners last manager Arsene Wenger's last draw salary at the club. However, for context, it would only be half of what Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola earns at the Etihad.

The north London side are happy with the progress the Gunners have made under their current manager. Arteta has already offloaded 16 players so far, saving the club £90 million in wages.

The Gunners are now preparing to back the Spaniard this summer, and invest heavily in the squad. Owner Stan Kroenke is also planning to hand Arteta wages he deserves.

Fiorentina leading race to sign Lucas Torreira permanently

Lucas Torreira has caught the eye this season.

Fiorentina are leading the race to sign Lucas Torreira, according to The Evening Standard.

The Uruguayan is currently on loan with the Tuscan side, and has enjoyed a resurgent campaign so far. The Serie A giants are pleased with his performances, and want to sign him permanently. He has bagged two goals and an assist in 23 games across competitions.

Torreira is unlikely to break into Arteta's plans at the Gunners next season, so Arsenal could be ready to let him leave. There's a growing interest in his services following the Uruguayan's stellar outings in Italy. However, Fiorentina are likely to exercise the option to sign him permanently for £12.5 million.

Gabriel Martinelli reveals he was rejected by Manchester United

Gabriel Martinelli has been on fire for Arsenal recently.

Gabriel Martinelli has said that Manchester United turned down the opportunity to sign him while he was a teenager. The Brazilian has been in superb form for Arsenal this season.

GOAL @goal Manchester United didn't want Gabriel Martinelli after FOUR trials as a youngster Manchester United didn't want Gabriel Martinelli after FOUR trials as a youngster 😳 https://t.co/EpBolBuwpG

Speaking to The Athletic, Martinelli said that the experience helped him adapt better to life in England.

“I actually had four different trials at United, when I was 13, 14, 15 and 16. This was in Manchester at the club’s training base, where I played in the same age group as Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams," said Martinelli.

"I met first-team players, like Zlatan (Ibrahimovic), Paul Pogba, Wayne Rooney and Patrice Evra. There was never a moment, though, when they said they wanted me (to sign) there. But it give me a taste and made the adaptation a little easier because I had experienced football in England. Even after those trials, I always believed in myself. My mind is always thinking, ‘I can do it.'” added Martinelli.

The young Brazilian has bagged four goals and three assists in 22 games across competitions this season for the Gunners.

