Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Nicolas Pepe ready to leave, David Raya eying No. 1 place, and more - September 5, 2023

Arsenal have won three of their opening four Premier League games this season. They only dropped points in the 2-2 draw against Fulham at the Emirates last month.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Pepe is reportedly ready to leave the Gunners to move to Turkey. Elsewhere, David Raya wants to fight for the No. 1 spot at the north London side.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from September 5, 2023.

Nicolas Pepe ready to leave Arsenal

Nicolas Pepe is all set to move to Turkey

Nicolas Pepe is ready to leave Arsenal to join Besiktas, according to L'Equipe.

The Ivorian forward is an isolated figure at the Emirates and the club are eager to let him go. Pepe spent last season on loan with Nice and is not part of Mikel Arteta's plans. The Spanish manager is well stocked in attack and has given the green signal for Pepe's departure this summer.

Despite his struggles, the winger is not short of options. Besiktas attempted to sign the Ivorian earlier this summer, but he turned down a move to Istanbul. However, the 28-year-old had now made a U-turn and decided to join the club. The transfer market is open in Turkey and he is likely to complete a deal by this week.

David Raya eying No. 1 place at Emirates

David Raya arrived at the Emirates this summer

David Raya will get his chances to oust Aaron Ramsdale from the No. 1 spot at the Emirates, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish goalkeeper joined Arsenal from Brentford this summer initially on loan, but is yet to play a minute for the club. Mikel Arteta has opted to use Ramsdale in all four games so far.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano write that Raya hasn't joined the Gunners to sit on the bench.

"I’ve had some Arsenal fans asking me about David Raya, however, as the summer signing from Brentford is yet to play since joining to compete with Aaron Ramsdale," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"It’s not really my area to know about team news, tactics and so on, so I can’t say if or when this situation could change, but for sure, Raya will find his space this season because he’s at Arsenal to compete and not to stay on bench all season!”

The north London side have an obligation to make Raya's move permanent next summer.

Gabriel Jesus opens up on Eddie Nketiah competition

Gabriel Jesus is yet to start a game this season for Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus has welcomed the competition with Eddie Nketiah for a place in the starting XI at Arsenal. The Brazilian recently recovered from a knee injury, but now finds himself battling Nketiah for the No. 9 spot in the team.

Speaking to the press after their win over Manchester United on September 3, as cited by The Islington Gazette, Jesus was quick to lavish praise on the English striker.

"First of all, competition is always good - for me and for him. In all positions when you have competition it's a good thing. From day one, I'm a big fan of Eddie because of the way he works and the way he trains is amazing. It's not easy to come from the academy at a massive club and fight to play in the first team," said Jesus.

He continued:

"Congrats to him, he's doing so well and he deserves to be called into the England national team. For me personally, it's good competition. It's always good for the club because for sure he's making me better and I'm making him better as well."

Jesus came off the bench against Manchester United to score the third goal in a 3-1 win. Nketiah, meanwhile, has scored two goals in four league games this season.