Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Nicolas Pepe refuses to leave; Aston Villa want Nuno Tavares, and more - August 21, 2023

Arsenal face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday (August 21) in the Premier League. The Gunners arrive at the game buoyed by their opening-day win against Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, attacker Nicolas Pepe has refused to join Besiktas this summer. Elsewhere, Aston Villa have set their sights on Gunners defender Nuno Tavares.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 21, 2023:

Nicolas Pepe refuses to leave

Nicolas Pepe's time at the Emirates is likely to end soon.

Nicolas Pepe has turned down an offer to join Besiktas this summer, according to journalist Loic Tanzi.

The Ivorian winger is a forgotten man at the Emirates, and Arsenal are eager to move him on. The 28-year-old has blown hot and cold since joining the Gunners in 2019 and is not part of Arteta's plans. The Spanish manager sent Pepe out on loan to Nice last season, but the player failed to leave a mark in Ligue 1.

The Ivorian is back at the Emirates this summer, but Arteta wants him gone before the end of the month. Besiktas have offered him the chance to rejuvenate his career. However, Pepe has turned down the proposal and will not join the Turkish club this year.

Aston Villa want Nuno Tavares

Nuno Tavares has admirers at Villa Park.

Aston Villa have set his sights on Nuno Tavares, according to Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese left-back had failed to live up to expectations since arriving at the Emirates in 2021. He spent last season on loan with Marseille and is surplus to requirements under Arteta. Arsenal are planning to cash in on him this summer, and Villa are eyeing him with interest.

Unai Emery is looking for a new left-back and had previously identified Marcos Acuna of Sevilla as an option.

However, a move for the Argentinean failed to materialise, prompting the Spanish manager to turn to Tavares as an alternative. The Villans are contemplating a move for the Portuguese but are yet to approach the player with a proposal.

Arsenal backed to add cover for Jurrien Timber

Jurrien Timber arrived at the Emirates from Ajax this summer.

Arsenal could head back to the market this summer to address their right-back conundrum, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Gunners suffered a setback in the opening weekend after Jurrien Timber was injured against Nottingham Forest. It was later revealed that he had picked up an ACL injury and is likely to miss a chunk of the season.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters and Leicester City full-back Timothy Castagne could be options for Arteta to consider.

"I think Arsenal will be looking to be quite shrewd in the market at this point. The type of player, should they move, might actually be less showy or expensive and more just the right fit at the right time.

"Perhaps that's where a Kyle Walker-Peters comes in. They've obviously been linked earlier in the window with Timothy Castagne at Leicester," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"These type of players tend to wow the fanbase less, but might be the right type of profile for Arsenal to make sure that they've got cover and depth, but also to ensure that the original plan - which was obviously bringing in Timber - still stays in place when he returns and is fit."

Timber's injury is unlikely to impact the Gunners' plans to offload Kieran Tierney.