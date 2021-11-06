Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to leave Emirates; Gunners reach agreement to sign €80-million Serie A star, and more - 6th November 2021

Arsenal will hope to extend their winning streak across competitions to ten games when they host Watford at the Emirates on Sunday. The Gunners are coming off a solid 2-0 victory over Leicester City last weekend.

Meanwhile, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to leave the club. Elsewhere, The Gunners have reached an agreement with Fiorentina for the transfer of a Serbian striker.

Arsenal @Arsenal 🔜 Watford

💪 Ready to do this, together 🔜 Watford💪 Ready to do this, together https://t.co/i6NLpqZlvN

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 6th November 2021.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to leave Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to leave Arsenal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to leave Arsenal, according to Just Arsenal via El Nacional.

The Gabon international is reportedly unhappy at the Emirates, and is considering ending his association with The Gunners. Aubameyang is wanted by Barcelona as a replacement for Sergio Aguero. The Blaugrana want to sign him in January, and it appears the Gabon international could be open to joining the La Liga giants.

Aubameyang endured a difficult 2020-21 campaign with Arsenal, scoring 15 goals in 39 games across competitions. This season, though, he seems to have regained his old form. The Gabon international has already found the back of the net seven times in ten games. As such, the north London side would hate to see him leave.

Aubameyang, though, is reportedly disillusioned with life at Arsenal, and has issues under Mikel Arteta. He has looked inspired and happy on the pitch, but wants to exit the Emirates.

The Gunners could already be weakened in attack by the rumoured departure of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette next summer. If Aubameyang joins the duo on the way out of the club, Arteta will have to invest heavily in his frontline.

Arsenal reach agreement to sign Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Fiorentina for the transfer of Dusan Vlahovic.

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Fiorentina for the transfer of Dusan Vlahovic, according to Just Arsenal via Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Serbian striker has been in outstanding form for the Serie A giants in recent times. Vlahovic has scored ten times in 12 games this season, catching the attention from The Gunners.

Arsenal want a new striker next year to deal with the impending departure of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette. The Gunners believe Vlahovic could be perfect for the job, and want to take him to the Emirates in January. The north London side are even willing to meet Fiorentina's €80 million valuation of the player.

Mikel Arteta reveals why Arsenal signed Aaron Ramsdale

Mikel Arteta has revealed why Arsenal signed Aaron Ramsdale.

Mikel Arteta has revealed why Arsenal signed Aaron Ramsdale this summer. The Englishman has been superb since joining The Gunners.

Arsenal @Arsenal



🔴 Games: 4

⛔️ Clean sheets: 2

🏆 MOTM: 1



🗳 Cast your vote for Aaron now 👇 @AaronRamsdale98 has been nominated for the @PremierLeague Player of the Month award!🔴 Games: 4⛔️ Clean sheets: 2🏆 MOTM: 1🗳 Cast your vote for Aaron now 👇 🧤 @AaronRamsdale98 has been nominated for the @PremierLeague Player of the Month award!🔴 Games: 4⛔️ Clean sheets: 2🏆 MOTM: 1🗳 Cast your vote for Aaron now 👇

Speaking to the press, Mikel Arteta said that he signed Ramsdale after getting impressed with the Englishman's ability to cope with difficult moments on the pitch.

“I watched a lot of clips and moments after he conceded a goal, making a mistake or a difficult moment, and that’s one of the big reasons that we made a decision to sign him because he could cope with those,” said Arteta.

Edited by Bhargav