Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Ray Parlour wants Gunners to sign €30m midfielder, club ready to trigger €70m release clause of Swedish striker, and more - 26th June 2021

Arsenal have stepped up their efforts to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season. The Gunners are attempting to make optimum use of the transfer window to bring in a few players who can add value to their squad. Mikel Arteta is attempting to reshape his team according to his tactics this summer.

Arsenal struggled to impress last season and missed out on qualification for European football despite a resurgence at the tail end of the season. The Gunners will leave no stones unturned to get back among the crème de la crème of the Premier League in the 2021-21 campaign. Arteta is eager to strengthen his attack, while additions to midfield and defense are also expected.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 26 June 2021.

Ray Parlour wants Arsenal to sign €30m midfielder

Yves Bissouma

Ray Parlour has urged Arsenal to make a move for Yves Bissouma. The 24-year-old has become a mainstay of the Brighton and Hove Albion midfield since joining the club in 2018, making 95 appearances across three seasons so far. His brilliance on the field has seen him linked with Liverpool and Manchester United as well as the Gunners. And Parlour believes his former club should dive for Bissouma this summer.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the Arsenal legend pointed out that the Malian footballer would be a perfect fit at the Emirates.

“Bissouma will be superb. I think he is efficient, he has got lots of energy, good on the ball, he is young enough for Arsenal to get four years out of him” said Parlour.

“I think Bissouma alongside Thomas Partey would be ideal for Arsenal,” he added.

Arsenal ready to trigger €70m release clause of Swedish striker

Alexander Isak

Arsenal are ready to trigger the €70m release clause in Alexander Isak’s contract, according to The Hard Tackle via AS. The Real Sociedad star is also wanted by Real Madrid and Chelsea and has been impressive for Sweden at Euro 2020. Los Blancos are already convinced about Isak’s abilities and are contemplating a move for the 21-year-old. However, the Gunners are ready to compete for his signature.

Arsenal are looking to reinforce their attack this summer after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang endured a difficult 2020-21 season. The Gunners are also planning to offload Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, so there’s a need for a new face in the front line.

The Premier League giants have already contacted the player’s representatives to inquire about his willingness to play at the Emirates next season despite the lack of European football.

Brighton turn down improved bid for Ben White

Ben White

Brighton and Hove Albion have turned down an improved bid from Arsenal for Ben White, according to The Metro via The Sun. The Gunners have offered £42m with another £3m in add-ons, but the Seagulls have rejected the proposal, as they value the player at £50m plus add-ons.

Arsenal are willing to offer as much as £45m for the Englishman, but Brighton are hoping to ignite a bidding war amid interest from other clubs. Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur are all tracking the player, but the Gunners are the favorites for his signature.

