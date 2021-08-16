Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Real Madrid demand £42 million for Martin Odegaard; Gunners ready to offload star striker, and more - 16th August 2021

Arsenal will have to bounce back quickly from their disappointing start to the season, with Chelsea set to arrive at the Emirates next weekend.

The Gunners will hope to have a few new faces by then, with Mikel Arteta working to make several changes to the squad. The Spaniard will be least pleased with his team's display against Brentford, and could look to the transfer market for solutions.

Arsenal are keen to add a creative midfielder to their roster before the end of the month. The Gunners are looking to strengthen their frontline as well, while Arteta could also offload a few of his current stars.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer news as on 16th August 2021.

Real Madrid demand £42 million for Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard

Real Madrid want £42 million from Arsenal for Martin Odegaard, according to The Express via ABC.

The two sides are locked in negotiations for Odegaard, who looks set to leave Los Blancos after being left out of the squad for the weekend’s game. A return back to the Emirates is on the cards. But the Gunners are only willing to pay £25 million for the Norwegian, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal.

Odegaard was very impressive during his loan stint with Arsenal last season, so the Gunners are interested to secure him on a permanent deal this summer. Arteta’s team needs a creative midfielder, and Odegaard is their number one choice. The Norwegian previously wanted to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and fight for his place in the 2021-22 season, but has now been disillusioned with the lack of chances.

Real Madrid are ready to let him leave for the right price, but Arsenal are still around £17 million short of the La Liga giants’ valuation of Odegaard. Los Blancos might be willing to lower their asking price, but are expected to ask for a buy-back clause to be included in the deal.

Arsenal ready to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal are ready to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, according to The Express via The Times.

The Gabonese striker has not been in the best of form in recent times, and the Gunners have already hinted at his impending departure by targeting a striker this summer. Aubameyang was also absent from Arsenal's squad that lost to Brentford on Friday.

Arsenal are pushing to sign a new playmaker and a forward amid concerns that the Gabonese international can no longer be relied on to lead the line. The Gunners could now look to cash in on him and also reduce their wage bill.

Arsenal readying Lautaro Martinez contract

Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal have prepared a massive contract for Lautaro Martinez, according to The Express via Sport Mediaset.

The Gunners have stepped up their efforts to land the Argentine after their opening-day loss to Brentford. They are planning to lure the Argentinean striker to the Emirates with a lucrative deal.

Arsenal are ready to pay Martinez £14.5 million a year to join the club. That would make him one of the highest earners at the club, with a weekly salary of close to £280,000.

