Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Real Madrid reject £34m Gunners bid for Spanish ace, club enter race for Manchester United star, and more - 25th September 2021

Arsenal come into this weekend's North London Derby on the back of a 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon in midweek. The Gunners are on a three-game winning streak in all competitions but are expected to face a stern test against Tottenham Hotspur.

As far as transfers are concerned, Arsenal have had a £34m bid for a Spanish star rejected by Real Madrid in the summer. The Gunners have also turned their attention to a Manchester United ace.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 25 September 2021.

Real Madrid reject £34m Arsenal bid for Marco Asensio

Arsenal failed with an attempt to sign Marco Asensio this summer

Arsenal submitted a £34m bid for Marco Asensio in the summer, according to The Express via Cadena SER. However, it was turned down by Real Madrid.

The Gunners wanted to bolster their attack in the summer. Mikel Arteta spent around £150m on players, including Martin Odegaard who was signed from Los Blancos.

Arsenal were eager to do more business with the La Liga giants and had their eyes on Asensio. The Spaniard has endured a difficult time at the Santiago Bernabeu in recent seasons. But the Gunners were optimistic Asensio could turn over a new leaf at the Emirates.

Arteta invested exclusively in players under the age of 23 this summer but was willing to make an exception for the 26-year-old.

Bolarinwa Olajide @iambolar Real Madrid reportedly rejected a £34m offer from Arsenal for Marco Asensio over the summer despite doubts whether he will sign a new contract at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid reportedly rejected a £34m offer from Arsenal for Marco Asensio over the summer despite doubts whether he will sign a new contract at the Bernabeu.

Asensio managed just five goals and two assists from 35 games for Real Madrid last season. Arsenal were hoping to convince Los Blancos to part ways with the Spaniard, given he is no longer their first choice at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the La Liga giants rejected the offer from the Gunners, even though the player has less than two years left on his current deal. Asensio has three goals from six games so far this season.

Gunners enter race for Anthony Martial

Arsenal have entered the race for Anthony Martial

Arsenal have joined the race for Anthony Martial, according to journalist Ekrem Konur. The Frenchman is already wanted by Tottenham Hotspur and could ignite a bidding war between the two North London rivals in January.

Martial has struggled to break into the Manchester United side this season and his time at Old Trafford could be over after another unimpressive outing in midweek.

Arsenal are unperturbed by his current form and have earmarked Martial as the ideal replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, who is expected to leave the club soon. The Red Devils could be tempted to part ways with the player for the right offer.

West Ham United interested in Arsenal striker

West Ham United are interested in Alexandre Lacazette

Also Read

West Ham United are interested in Alexandre Lacazette, according to 90Min. The Frenchman is in the final 12 months of his current contract and is yet to sign an extension with Arsenal. Mikel Arteta does not consider him part of his plans at the Emirates and is likely to let him leave.

The Hammers are eager to take advantage of the situation. However, they could face competition from Crystal Palace and Lyon, among others, for Lacazette's signature.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava