Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Real Madrid star ready to join Gunners; club receive boost in pursuit of Bundesliga midfielder, and more - 26th November 2021

Arsenal welcome Newcastle United to the Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Gunners are coming off a chastening 4-0 reverse at Liverpool that ended their eight-game unbeaten run in the league. The Magpies, meanwhile, are the only winless team in the division. They are languishing at the bottom of the table after a 3-3 draw against Brentford last weekend.

Meanwhile, a Real Madrid attacker is ready to join Arsenal. Elsewhere, The Gunners have received a boost in their pursuit of a Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 26th November 2021.

Marco Asensio ready to join Arsenal

Marco Asensio is ready to join Arsenal.

Marco Asensio is ready to join Arsenal, according to Just Arsenal via El Nacional. The Real Madrid star has become a peripheral figure at the Santiago Bernabeu of late. Asensio has dropped down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti. The Gunners are offering him a chance at redemption, and the Spaniard is willing to take it.

Asensio joined Real Madrid in 2015, and made it to the first team a year later. He enjoyed a spectacular rise, developing into one of the brightest young talents in the country.

However, his career was derailed by an injury that kept him out of action for around a year. The Spaniard has not been the same player since then, but Arsenal are not deterred by his recent struggles.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers According to a report from El Nacional, Arsenal’s chances of signing Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio in the January transfer window have been boosted as the Spaniard is open to joining the north London outfit. According to a report from El Nacional, Arsenal’s chances of signing Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio in the January transfer window have been boosted as the Spaniard is open to joining the north London outfit.

The Gunners failed with an attempt to sign him this summer. Arsenal want to bolster their attack next year, and believe Asensio could be a suitable replacement for Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivorian has struggled since joining the Gunners, and is likely to be offloaded next year. Manager Mikel Arteta has been in touch with Asensio, and the Spaniard is willing to join Arsenal in January. Real Madrid could let him leave for €30 million.

Gunners receive boost in pursuit of Denis Zakaria

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Denis Zakaria,

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Denis Zakaria. According to Just Arsenal via Calciomercato, Borussia Monchengladbach are ready to sell the Swiss international in January.

The 25-year-old is in the final year of his current contract. He has turned down the opportunity to sign an extension, and wants to leave the club next year. The Bundesliga side want to generate funds from his sale in the winter rather than lose him for free at the end of the season.

The Gunners are among many clubs interested in Zakaria's services. Arsenal want to bring in the Swiss international to bolster their midfield.

Pablo Mari wants to return to Flamengo

Pablo Mari (right) wants to return to Flamengo.

Pablo Mari wants to return to Flamengo, according to The Sun. The Spaniard is disillusioned at Arsenal due to his reduced role. The 28-year-old has only played 22 games since joining The Gunners last summer. Mari has dropped down the pecking order since Ben White's arrival this summer.

Sport Witness @Sport_Witness



sportwitness.co.uk/club-ready-giv… #afc Pablo Mari | Club ready to give ‘unsatisfied’ Arsenal player a way out – Gunners would need to accept transfer formula Pablo Mari | Club ready to give ‘unsatisfied’ Arsenal player a way out – Gunners would need to accept transfer formulasportwitness.co.uk/club-ready-giv… #afc

Flamengo are eager to take him back. However, they want a loan move instead of a permanent deal. Pablo Mari currently earns £85,000 per week at Arsenal, and The Gunners may have to pay a part of his wages to complete the move.

Edited by Bhargav