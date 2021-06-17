Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Real Madrid want highly-rated Englishman in Martin Odegaard deal, Gunners have £40m bid for star defender rejected, and more - 17th June 2021

Arsenal remain eager to bolster their backline this summer, despite having the third-best defense in the Premier League last season. The Gunners let in just 39 goals in 38 games. However, Mikel Arteta plans to improve his backline ahead of the new season. The departure of David Luiz has left a void in the squad that the Premier League side will want to fill.

Apart from a defender, the Gunners are also planning to add creativity to their squad by bringing in a midfielder this summer. There is also talk of strengthening the forward line, which managed just 55 goals last season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Arsenal transfer news from 17 June 2021.

Real Madrid want Arsenal star in Martin Odegaard deal

Emile Smith Rowe

Real Madrid want Emile Smith Rowe included in any deal for Martin Odegaard, according to The Hard Tackle via Daily Mail. Arsenal have already rejected a £25m bid for the Englishman from Aston Villa and want to keep the player at the Emirates next season. Smith Rowe amassed 33 appearances for the Gunners last season, scoring four goals and setting up seven others.

The Mail claim Real Madrid are considering trying to exploit #Arsenal's interest in Martin Odegaard by asking for Emile Smith Rowe in exchange. pic.twitter.com/0eS3Vx9Dzb — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) June 16, 2021

Arsenal are eager to sign Odegaard permanently over the summer, with the Norwegian impressing in his half-season loan stint at the Emirates. It was previously believed that the player would remain at the Santiago Bernabeu next season, but Los Blancos are now willing to let him join the Gunners, provided they receive Smith Rowe in return.

The La Liga giants believe the 20-year-old could be a fine understudy for Luka Modric and even take the Croatian’s place in the team in the near future. As such, Real Madrid are willing to take advantage of Arsenal’s interest in Odegaard to bring Smith Rowe to La Liga.

The Gunners have £40m bid for star defender rejected

Ben White

Brighton & Hove Albion have rejected a £40m bid from Arsenal for Ben White, Sky Sports reports. The English defender made 36 appearances in the Premier League last season and was pivotal in the Seagull’s quest to stay in the top tier of English football. Brighton finished 16th and White earned a place in England’s squad for Euro 2020 after Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up an injury.

Brighton reject £40m bid from Arsenal for Ben White. Talks ongoing. Arsenal expected to go back in. #AFC #BHAFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) June 16, 2021

The Gunners believe the 23-year-old could be an improvement on the current options available to Mikel Arteta. White helped Brighton register the joint-best defensive record in the bottom half of the Premier League, with the Seagulls conceding just 46 goals last season. Arsenal are expected to return with an improved offer for the Englishman, who could cost around £50m.

Arsenal contemplating move for Crystal Palace ace

Wilfried Zaha

Arsenal are contemplating a move for Wilfried Zaha, according to The Hard Tackle via The Mirror. Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish recently hinted that the player could be allowed to leave for the right offer. Zaha was linked to the Gunners two years ago, but a move never materialized.

Arsenal could target the player if either Alexandre Lacazette or Pierre Emerick Aubameyang departs the Emirates this summer. Zaha wants to leave to fuel his ambition, but he will not come cheap.

