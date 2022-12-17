Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Reiss Nelson wants to stay; Gunners leading race for Leicester City midfielder, and more - December 17, 2022

Arsenal could look to upgrade their squad when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year. Manager Mikel Arteta invested in quite a few new faces and could make some changes to his squad in January.

Meanwhile, Reiss Nelson has said that he wants to extend his stay at the Emirates. Elsewhere, the Gunners are the favourites to pick up a Leicester City midfielder next year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 17, 2022:

Reiss Nelson wants to stay at Emirates

Reiss Nelson is eager to sign a new deal at the Emirates.

Reiss Nelson has said that he wants to extend his stay at the Emirates. The 23-year-old has been in and out of the first team this season and is in the final year of his contract. Nelson is not a first-team regular under Arteta and could be tempted to leave in search of regular football.

However, speaking recently, Nelson reiterated his desire to continue his association with his boyhood club.

"I’ve said it a few times now. I’ve been here since I was eight (years old). I’m 23 now, so I have been here for a long time now. I am an Arsenal boy through and through," said Nelson.

He added:

“Of course (I would like to extend my contract), like I said, I have been here since I was eight. Arsenal is all I really know. I am only a couple of minutes from the stadium; all my family is here, so of course, I would like to stay.”

The 23-year-old has appeared seven times across competitions this season, registering two goals and as many assists.

Arsenal leading race for Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans is edging closer to the Emirates.

Arsenal are likely to beat Barcelona to the signature of Youri Tielemans, according to SPORT via Caught Offside.

The Belgian midfielder is expected to leave Leicester City in 2023, with his contract expiring in the summer. Arteta is a long-term admirer of the 25-year-old and wants to take him to the Emirates.

However, the Catalans are also in the race for Tielemans. The La Liga giants are targeting free agents in the transfer market due to their woeful financial situation. With Franck Kessie failing to live up to expectations, manager Xavi Hernandez has turned his attention to Tielemans.

However, the Gunners are the firm favourites to lap up the Belgian. While Barcelona are waiting for the summer, the north London side are likely to sign the player on a cut-price deal in January. The Premier League giants could reportedly pay £20 million to get their man.

Mykhaylo Mudryk eager to join Gunners, says Pete O'Rourke

Mykhaylo Mudryk has admirers at the Emirates.

Mykhaylo Mudryk is eager to move to the Emirates, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke. The Ukrainian winger has been a revelation for Shakhtar Donetsk recently and has generated attention from clubs around Europe. Arteta was interested in securing the player's signature this summer but failed to get a deal across the line.

Mudryk has since gone from strength to strength with Shakhtar, forcing Arteta to consider a move for him in January. Speaking to Give Me Sport, O'Rourke said that the Ukrainian's desire to join the Gunners gives the club a great advantage in the race for his services.

"It’s a huge advantage if you’ve got a player who is openly looking to move to the club. It really increases your chances of striking a deal and securing his signature," said O'Rourke.

O'Rourke, though, added that the 21-uear old's hefty price-tag could be an issue for the north London side.

"Mudryk has been a long-term target for Arsenal for a while now. Obviously, the main issue for Arsenal is probably his price tag, with Shakhtar Donetsk trying to price him out of a move, and there is a lot of rival interest from other clubs as well," said O'Rourke.

Mudryk has amassed ten goals and eight assists in 18 games across competitions for Shakhtar this season.

