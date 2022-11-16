Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Shakhtar Donetsk winger talks about Gunners links; Leicester City midfielder planning to run down his contract, and more - November 16, 2022

Arsenal have gone from strength to strength under Mikel Arteta this season. The Spanish manager has taken his team to the UEFA Europa League and five points clear in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, a Shakhtar Donetsk winger has opened up on a potential move to the Emirates. Elsewhere, a Leicester City midfielder is planning to run down his contract at the King Power Stadium.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 16, 2022:

Mykhaylo Mudryk talks about Arsenal links

Mykhaylo Mudryk has admirers at the Emirates.

Mykhaylo Mudryk has said that he keeps track of Arsenal's games. The Ukrainian winger is a target for the north London side, who are looking to strengthen their attack next year. Mudryk has been in splendid form for Shakhtar Donetsk this season.

"They always tell me: come to us!". Mykhaylo Mudryk tells Zinchenko's wife Vlada Sedan: "I follow Arsenal closely, they're a very dynamic side. One surprise for me was how many Arsenal fans followed me. No other club’s fans have interacted as much as them"."They always tell me: come to us!". Mykhaylo Mudryk tells Zinchenko's wife Vlada Sedan: "I follow Arsenal closely, they're a very dynamic side. One surprise for me was how many Arsenal fans followed me. No other club’s fans have interacted as much as them". ⚪️🇺🇦 #AFC"They always tell me: come to us!". https://t.co/deyswR28FC

Speaking recently, the Ukrainian said that he would turn down a bench role at Real Madrid for a starting place in the Gunners' team.

"Yeah. I check on them on MyScore and know when they’re playing I can check on them. I also watch them too. They are a very dynamic side, in general not just in controlling possession but also in scoring goals. From a purely hypothetical perspective, if there was the option of being a bench player for Real Madrid or a starter for Arsenal, I’d probably choose Arsenal," said Mudryk.

He continued:

"It’s a tough question and involves a lot of factors in my answer. I would first want to know from the head coach that even if I wasn’t a guaranteed starter, that I’d receive a chance. Essentially I need to hear directly from the manager what he envisages my role in his side to be."

Mudryk has appeared 16 times for Shakhtar this season, registering eight goals and as many assists.

Youri Tielemans planning to run down his contract

Youri Tielemans is wanted at the Emirates.

Journalist Paul Brown reckons Youri Tielemans could run down his contract with Leicester City. The French midfielder is in the final year of his deal but hasn't agreed an extension yet. Arsenal are eager to take him to the Emirates next year.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom #afc 🗣️| Paul Brown on Youri Tielemans: “It seems from what we’re told, Tielemans is going to wait until he hits the open market as a free agent, which a lot of players do like to do these days. His contract is running down. He’s going to have his pick of clubs.” [ @GiveMeSport 🗣️| Paul Brown on Youri Tielemans: “It seems from what we’re told, Tielemans is going to wait until he hits the open market as a free agent, which a lot of players do like to do these days. His contract is running down. He’s going to have his pick of clubs.” [@GiveMeSport] #afc https://t.co/zclxuv6axD

Speaking to Give Me Sports, Brown said that he expects a melee for the 25-year-old next summer.

"I’m sure he’s caught a lot of people’s eye, but, it seems from what we’re told, Tielemans is going to wait until he hits the open market as a free agent, which a lot of players do like to do these days. His contract is running down. He’s going to have his pick of clubs. I think there will be several others, both in the Premier League and abroad, who may decide to come in for him," said Brown.

Tielemans has registered three goals and an assist from 17 games across competitions for the Foxes this season.

Fabrizio Romano opens up on Arsenal's Martin Odegaard recruitment

Martin Odegaard has gone from strength to strength this season.

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has opened up on Arsenal's recruitment of Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian joined the north London side from Real Madrid initially on loan before his move was made permanent last summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano heaped praise on the Norwegian midfielder.

"What a season Martin Odegaard is having for Arsenal. He’s responded so well to the pressure of being made club captain, and he looks like he’ll be crucial to keeping their title challenge alive,” wrote Romano.

The Italian added that Odegaard always wanted to join the Gunners.

“I think that was a perfect, smart signing. Edu always wanted Odegaard in 2021 over other candidates for that position, and it was a smart move. It was only Arsenal in the race at the time because Martin only wanted Arsenal,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

"The real issue was to convince Real Madrid, but Arsenal decided to wait, and it was the best strategy to sign Martin in August. Are there any regrets from Real Madrid’s end? I can’t say for sure, but I don’t think Real Madrid will think about re-signing Odegaard; he’s happy at Arsenal.”

The Norwegian has scored six goals and has set up two more from 19 games across competitions this season.

