Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Xavi wants Gunners striker at Barcelona; club set to miss out on Portuguese midfielder, and more - 7th November 2021

Arsenal are preparing to welcome Watford to the Emirates on Sunday. The Gunners will look to pick up their sixth win in the Premier League this season, and climb up the league table.

Meanwhile, an Arsenal striker is wanted by new Barcelona manager Xavi. Elsewhere, The Gunners are set to miss out on a Portuguese midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 7th November 2021

Xavi wants Alexandre Lacazette at Barcelona, according to Just Arsenal via Fichajes.

The Frenchman is in the final year of his current contract with Arsenal, but has not been offered a new deal yet. Lacazette is expected to leave The Gunners at the end of the season, and is not short of options either. Barcelona are looking to replenish their attack next year, and have their eyes on the Frenchman.

Lacazette arrived at Arsenal from Lyon with a big reputation in 2017, having managed 129 goals in 275 appearances for the Ligue 1 team. Unfortunately, the Frenchman has blown hot and cold at the Emirates. Playing his fifth season with the north London side, he has scored 68 times in 178 games. He has dropped down the pecking order of late, and finds himself out of Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Barcelona have been monitoring Lacazette for some time. The arrival of Xavi has expedited the process. The Spaniard is looking to build a new era at the club with Lacazette leading his attack. It is not clear whether the Blaugrana want to sign the Frenchman in January when he could be available for a nominal fee. The La Liga giants might opt to wait until Lacazette becomes a free agent next summer.

Arsenal could miss out on Renato Sanches. According to Just Arsenal via Todo Fichajes, Wolverhampton Wanderers are leading the race for the Portuguese midfielder.

The 24-year-old has turned his career around since arriving in Lille in 2019. Sanches has already played 66 times for the Ligue 1 side so far, scoring five goals. The Gunners plan to reinforce their midfield next year, and have the Portuguese on their wish list.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout Renato Sanches vs PSG



58 passes

88% pass accuracy

3 key passes

10/12 long balls

2 successful dribbles

6 tackles won

1 interception

10/14 duels won



10/10 performance. Loved it. Renato Sanches vs PSG58 passes88% pass accuracy3 key passes10/12 long balls2 successful dribbles6 tackles won1 interception10/14 duels won10/10 performance. Loved it. https://t.co/4Rs0Bzhick

However, Wolves have stolen a march on Arsenal, and are now ready to initiate talks with Lille regarding Sanches' move in January. The West Midlands club are willing to pay around €30 to €35 million for his services.

Arsenal target Sergi Roberto set for January departure

Sergi Roberto wants to leave Barcelona this winter.

Sergi Roberto wants to leave Barcelona this winter, according to Just Arsenal via Todo Fichajes.

The Spaniard’s current deal with the Blaugrana expires next summer, and he is unlikely to be offered a new deal. Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the situation, and want the player at the Emirates. The Gunners have reinforced their full-back area this summer, but are enticed to add an experienced campaigner like Sergi Roberto to their ranks.

The Spaniard has appeared 316 times for Barcelona, scoring 12 goals across competitions. He could provide competition for Takehiro Tomiyasu at The Gunners.

