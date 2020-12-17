Arsenal ended a poor run of four successive defeats at home with a draw against Southampton, and the Gunners will hope to build some momentum in the coming fortnight. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Arsenal from 17th December 2020.

Former Arsenal striker calls for defender to get playing time

Ex Gunners striker Kevin Campbell feels the Gunners should use William Saliba in cup competitions ahead of Shkodran Mustafi instead of sending the Frenchman out on loan.

Saliba is yet to make an appearance for the Gunners and was excluded from the Gunners’ Europa League squad. With no first-team football in sight for the player in the coming weeks, a January loan move has been rumored, possibly to a club in Ligue 1.

Saliba signed for the club when Unai Emery was in charge, and Campbell feels there’s no point providing Mustafi with playing time as he is going to leave at the end of the season.

“Apparently Saliba has made great strides in training. Mustafi is going to leave at the end of the season, and Saliba needs minutes. So why not give him the minutes that Mustafi is getting?" Campbell told Football Insider.

“To me, it makes no sense. I like to think Arteta will use Saliba in the Europa League and FA Cup games we have coming up rather than sending him out on loan,” Campbell added.

Gunners keen on signing midfielders in January

Arsenal have reportedly been linked with Houssem Aouar and Isco, but might not be able to afford both players. Aouar was the talk of the town last summer but ultimately remained in Lyon as the Gunners couldn’t get the deal over the line.

Isco, on the other hand, is no longer a starter in Zinedine Zidane’s side and could move elsewhere to resurrect his career.

As per Spanish website Defensa Central, Arsenal are looking to sign both Isco and Aouar to add more creativity to their midfield. It is believed that Isco will not cost a whole lot of money due to his age and recent performances.

Whether or not Arsenal can convince either of them to join their ranks remains to be seen, but their arrivals could inject some creativity to the team's midfield.

Arsenal target Christian Eriksen prefers PSG move

Former Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen has not really impressed at Inter Milan, and there is talk that he might already be on his way out of the club. Eriksen has been linked with several clubs, including Arsenal and PSG, but a report by PSG Talk indicates the player is more inclined to joining the French side.

The Danish international has started just four Serie A games so far this season even though Antonio Conte wanted him at the club at the start of the campaign.