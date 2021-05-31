Arsenal urged to appoint a 'better boss' than Mikel Arteta

Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent has urged Arsenal to appoint a new manager after the Gunners' disappointing 2020-21 season.

Arsenal finished 8th in the Premier League and failed to qualify for European football for the first time in 25 years. The Gunners made it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League, but were knocked out by eventual winners Villarreal.

Darren Bent believes that although Mikel Arteta did win the FA Cup with Arsenal last season, the Spaniard has not proved to be the man to help take the club to the next level.

The former England striker told talkSPORT:

"Listen, I think we could get better if I’m honest. I’m not quite sure about the [Zinedine] Zidane appointment because he fell into a situation with the best players in the world and won three Champions Leagues. [Mauricio] Pochettino is never going to go to Arsenal because of his Spurs ties. Conte is probably someone where you go, ‘yeah, I wouldn’t mind him’, but I think he’d end up taking a bigger job because he’s a top manager. He won the league in England with Chelsea and then went back to Italy to win the league with Inter Milan, what would he come to Arsenal for? What are the benefits?”

Chelsea about to go two back-to-back summers of £200m + spending.... United, City, and Liverpool on course to spend big. Whether you're Arteta in or out, we need an exceptional window to close the gap. No manager is pulling top 4 at Arsenal without significant financial backing. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) May 30, 2021

Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte are currently without a club after leaving Real Madrid and Inter Milan respectively, earlier this month. The duo will be seen as upgrades over Mikel Arteta due to their experience and title-winning credentials.

Mauricio Pochettino, on the other hand, is in negotiations to return to Tottenham this summer after just six months in charge of PSG. The Argentine failed to win Ligue 1 with the French powerhouse and is reportedly interested in making a return to his former club.

Arsenal set for a mass exodus this summer

David Luiz is one of many players that will be leaving Arsenal this summer

Arsenal's failure to qualify for European football will mean that many players could leave the club this summer.

David Luiz has already announced his departure from the club, but the Brazilian could be joined by the likes of Hector Bellerin, Willian, Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreria, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Eddie Nketiah, while star-striker Alexandre Lacazette has also been linked with a move away this summer.

Mikel Arteta will have to make smart recruitments in the transfer window in order for Arsenal to challenge for a top six finish next season.

Granit Xhaka has chances to leave Arsenal this summer as Willian, Hector Bellerin and many other players. 🚨 #AFC



AS Roma are interested in signing him and have opened talks with his agents, José Mourinho wants him - also Bundesliga clubs are in the race. @DiMarzio 🔴 #Xhaka — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2021

