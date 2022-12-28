Arsenal urged to sign Premier League star as he would be fit Mikel Arteta's style - Reports

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has urged Arsenal to sign Brentford forward Ivan Toney this summer.

Toney has been sensational for the Bees this season, scoring 12 goals and three assists in all competitions. His performances and high work rate have caught the eye of top clubs across Europe.

According to Bent, Toney would be a perfect fit for Arsenal and their style of play under Mikel Arteta. The former England striker said via Twitter:

''Ivan Toney would fit the arsenal style perfectly.’’

As per OptaJoe, Toney has been directly involved in 30 goals in his first 50 Premier League appearances (23 goals, seven assists), the most by an English player after 50 games in the competition since Jamie Vardy in 2015 (also 30).

Such astonishing figures speak volumes about the talent that the 26-year-old has, and it is no surprise that Mikel Arteta's side are being asked to sign him during the winter transfer window. The Gunners are also being linked with a potential move for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix and Shaktar Donetsk’s 21-year-old Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

If the Gunners decide to make a move for the Brentford forward, it will be interesting to see how he adapts to life at a bigger club and whether he can replicate his form at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans hail Martin Odegaard for their domination in the Premier League this season

Arsenal fans are hailing Martin Odegaard for the team's dominance in the Premier League this season. The Norwegian midfielder, who joined the club from Real Madrid in January 2021, has quickly become a key player for Mikel Arteta's side, and his performances have not gone unnoticed by the club's faithful.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has hit double figures in goal contributions and has been their go-to man throughout the season. Gunners fans are buzzing with his performances week-in and week-out and believe that the Norwegian will take them to a Premier League triumph this season.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions to Odegarrd's performance after their 3-1 win over West Ham United on Tuesday:

