Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal are set to host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on March 19. The league leaders will look to extend their five-point lead over Manchester City by grabbing all three points against Palace. The visitors, meanwhile, will play their first game since Patrick Vieira's sacking.

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace preview

The Gunners enter the clash against Palace on the back of a penalty shootout loss against Sporting CP in the UEFA Europa League. Mikel Arteta's team, though, have five wins in their last five league matches.

Palace are 12th in the league table with 27 points from 27 matches. They haven't won any of their previous five league games, losing their last three on the trot.

Team News

Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu, Eddie Nketiah, and Mohamed Elneny will not be available for the match against Crystal Palace. William Saliba, who suffered a lower back injury against Sporting CP, will be assessed ahead of the fixture to see if he can play a part for the Gunners.

Tomiyasu injured his knee during the clash against Sporting. Nketiah is out with an ankle injury, while Elneny is also nursing a knee injury. Nketiah is expected to be back in April, while there is no timeline for Elneny's return.

Crystal Palace will be managed by Under-21 head coach Paddy McCarthy for the Arsenal game after Vieira's sacking. Will Hughes and James McArthur are out for Palace due to illness. Albert Sambi Lokonga, meanwhile, is not allowed to face his parent club.

Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita is nursing a hamstring injury while Sam Johnstone is sidelined with a calf injury.

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace kick-off time

India: 7:30 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

USA: 10 AM (ET)

Where to watch the game?

UK: Not televised

USA: USA Network

India: Star Sports Network

Streaming: Disney+ Hostar

Stuart Attwell will be the on-field referee for the Premier League match while Darren England will be in charge of the VAR.

Poll : 0 votes