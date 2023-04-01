Arsenal vs Leeds United: Where to watch, TV Channel, Live Streaming details and more

Arsenal host Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium in their first Premier League game since the international break on Saturday (April 1) afternoon. Here's where you can watch the game on TV and Live Stream.

Football fans in the United States (US) can watch the match on Peacock Premium, while FuboTV will cater to supporters in Canada as well. Unfortunately, the game will not be broadcast in the United Kingdom (UK) due to the blackout in England.

The clash between Arsenal and Leeds will be broadcast in India on the Star Sports Network. Fans across the country can also stream the game live on the Disney Plus Hotstar application and website.

BeIN Sports will provide live coverage in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey, while Canal+ will cover France, Poland, and the Czech Republic. International sports streaming platform DAZN will cater to Spanish markets.

Arsenal go into the game on fine form

The Gunners are on course to win their first Premier League title since the 2003-24 season. They sit atop the table with 69 points from 28 games. Second-placed Manchester City are eight points behind them, but have a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta's side will be determined to main their lead atop the table when they lock horns with Leeds. They go into the game on the back of a six-match winning streak in the Premier League.

Leeds, meanwhile, are battling to avoid relegation as they sit 14th in the standings, just two points above the drop zone. 18th-placed West Ham United could leapfrog the Whites if they win their game in hand.

Javi Gracia's side go into into the game at the Emirates on the back of a 4-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. They will hope to boost their hopes of relegation survival with an upset over the Gunners on Saturday (April 1).

