“Arsenal have weapons that unfortunately we don’t have” - Porto chief reacts to ‘unequal fight’ against Gunners in Champions League

FC Porto vice-president Vitor Baia reckons his side's upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against Arsenal isn't an equal fight due to the Gunners' financial strength.

Arsenal have had a stellar UCL campaign so far, finishing at the top of Group B with 13 points. On the other hand, Porto finished second in Group H with 12 points, behind group winners Barcelona.

The two sides are set to face each other in the Round of 16 following yesterday's draw, with the first leg scheduled to take place at the Estadio do Dragao on February 21. The second leg will then take place at the Emirates Stadium on March 12.

Baia told Porto Canal (via METRO):

"They will be extremely complicated games, but we have a very specific DNA in this competition. We are not afraid of anyone and we will do our best. We are very competitive and we enjoy these moments. I have complete confidence in what could happen."

He added:

"They have young players who form a quality team with a very interesting dynamic. They have strengthened well and plays in one of the main leagues in the world. Arsenal have weapons that unfortunately we don’t have."

Baia continued:

"Their financial capacity allows them to buy the best players and talents with the highest quality, as was the case with our Fabio Vieira. But we never hide from this issue. It is, in fact, an unequal fight, but we have performed authentic miracles with what we have."

The Gunners spent a reported sum of £208 million earlier this summer to bring in the Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber. Porto spent £25.28 million on new signings this season.

Arsenal reject Brentford enquiry over 24-year-old forward: Reports

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal have rejected Brentord's query regarding Eddie Nketiah's availability in the upcoming transfer window. Despite the Bees reportedly holding a long-term interest in Nketiah, Mikel Arteta remains a fan of the forward and has no intentions of selling him.

Nketiah has been in decent form for the Gunners this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 23 appearances across all competitions. Brentford and Crystal Palace are reportedly keeping tabs on the player.

The England international signed a new five-year contract back in 2022 and allegedly has no intentions of leaving the club. However, he may be forced to seek regular game time elsewhere if Arsenal sign another yet forward in the January transfer window. Interestingly, the Gunners are interested in signing Brentford's Ivan Toney to bolster their frontline, as per reports.