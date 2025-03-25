Arsenal 'well advanced' in race to sign La Liga star wanted by PL rivals Liverpool: Reports

Arsenal are 'well advanced' in the race to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer transfer window, according to a Daily Mail report (via Team Talk) and journalist Marco Ruiz. This will sound like a death knell to the hopes of their rivals Liverpool, who were expecting to land this La Liga star, too.

It is well known that Liverpool manager Arne Slot intended to make Zubimendi his first signing after arriving at Anfield in the summer of 2024, but that did not happen. Liverpool had decided to trigger the reported €60m (£50.1m, $64.8m) clause in Zubimendi's contract, but a change of heart from the player put paid to their plans.

This time around, the supporters of Liverpool will be disheartened with this news of Arsenal leading the race. The reports claim that Real Madrid too are chasing Zubimendi, but he seems intent on moving only to the Emirates. The central midfielder has made 38 appearances across all competitions for Sociedad this season. He has also scored two goals and bagged an assist.

"As for [Martin] Zubimendi, the biggest difficulty for Madrid is that Arsenal is well advanced in the deal and is willing to pay the 60 million euro [£50.1m] buyout clause. He is expected to meet with Mikel Merino there," said journalist Marco Ruiz (via Team Talk).

"Zubimendi was very close to being sold to Liverpool last summer, but Real Sociedad ultimately halted the deal due to the departures of Mikel Merino and [Robin] Le Normand. The San Sebastian club didn’t want to lose another key player and renewed his contract, but kept a 60 million release clause, which is affordable for a player like him," he added.

Possible vacancies in Arsenal's midfield have attracted Martin Zubimendi: Reports

One of the main reasons why Zubimendi prefers Arsenal over Liverpool and Real Madrid is the interest shown in him by the Gunners' boss, Mikel Arteta. The latter has been keen on bringing his compatriot Zubimendi to the Emirates way before Arsenal's rivals did.

Arteta also signed Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad last season, and he intends to recreate the midfield partnership between him and Zubimendi in 2025-26. Also, with Jorginho expected to leave the club and Thomas Partey becoming a free agent in the summer, Zubimendi will not find minutes hard to get in North London.

At Anfield, the presence of an established midfield consisting of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai might make it hard for him to get a look-in. As for Real Madrid, it is learnt that Zubimendi's loyalty to his boyhood club, Sociedad, will make it challenging for him to move elsewhere in La Liga.

