Arsenal will look to hijack West Ham's move for Manchester United's Jesse Lingard - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly looking to make a move for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard in the summer. Lingard has been in scintillating form since joining West Ham United on a season-long loan in January. The Hammers are eager to sign Lingard permanently but may face competition from Arsenal.

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal are keeping tabs on Jesse Lingard as the England international continues to shine while on loan at West Ham. Lingard has scored six goals and provided two assists in eight games since joining the Hammers in January.

West Ham manager David Moyes is desperate to sign Jesse Lingard permanently this summer. Manchester United have, however, set the price tag for Lingard at £30 million to ward off any potential suitors.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are keen to sign an attacking midfielder this summer. The club's top priority will be to keep hold of Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard, who has impressed since joining the Gunners on loan in the winter transfer window.

Arsenal are, however, looking at alternatives to Odegaard as the Norwegian has attracted interest from a number of Europe's top clubs in recent weeks. Real Madrid value the attacking midfielder at £50 million, which could prove to be a problem for Arsenal given their current financial situation.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are keen to keep hold of Jesse Lingard. The midfielder has just one year left on his current deal with the Red Devils. The club will reportedly offer him a contract extension to protect his market value, and are hopeful of keeping him at the club next season.

Jesse Lingard’s last five games for West Ham:



⚽️ vs. Tottenham

🅰️ vs. Man City

⚽️ vs. Leeds

⚽️🅰️ vs. Arsenal

⚽️🅰️ vs. Wolves



In scintillating form. 😎 pic.twitter.com/lN8SdngQhk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 5, 2021

Jesse Lingard could prefer a move to West Ham United over Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United - Premier League

West Ham United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand over the Blues. David Moyes' side have a realistic chance of finishing in the top four this season and qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Advertisement

Jesse Lingard to Arsenal? The Gunners are interested 👀 https://t.co/RluIjsSrZz — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 11, 2021

Arsenal, on the other hand, have endured a poor season under Mikel Arteta. The north London club are in tenth place in the league table. The Gunners' only chance of qualifying for Europe is if they manage to win the Europa League.

Jesse Lingard could choose to make a permanent move to West Ham to play in either the Europa League or the Champions League next season.