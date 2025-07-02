Arsenal will only dip into the transfer market for a left-sided attacker if Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr side signs Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian has been linked with a potential move to the Middle East this summer with two years left on his contract with the North London side.

In a recent conversation via The Athletic, David Ornstein pointed out the conditions that would make the Gunners pursue a player on the left, saying via the Daily Mail:

“They've always wanted to strengthen on the left wing, but they've got Gabriel Martinelli, a very fine player, there already. If he were to leave, then you can see them bringing in a top left-sided winger. If he's not to leave, then I don't think so. We've talked and reported on Rodrygo and Anthony Gordon - I think that's if Martinelli leaves. I don't necessarily think that's if he were to stay.”

Now Arsenal reports that Cristiano Ronaldo's employers are looking to tempt Martinelli with a contract worth around €20 million a year. The Brazilian has been with the North London outfit since 2019 when he joined from Ituano for a reported €7.10 million; the 24-year-old has scored 51 goals and provided 29 assists in 225 appearances to help the side to one FA Cup.

When Former Greek international urged Cristiano Ronaldo to follow Arsenal Legend’s footsteps and join Panathinaikos

In April 2025, Former Fulham star and Euro 2004 winner Giorgos Karagounis urged Cristiano Ronaldo to follow in the footsteps of Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva and join Panathinaikos. The Portuguese legend was in the final me on of his contract with Saudi outfit Al-Nassr and was attracting interest in his services across the football world.

Speaking in an interview with Spin Genie, the former Greek international said via GOAL:

“I’m not sure if we’ll ever see Cristiano Ronaldo at Wrexham, but I’d love to see him in Greece with Panathinaikos. Panathinaikos are a great club and although we don’t know what the future holds, Ronaldo is so famous and so are Panathinaikos in Greece. He’s already worn green with Sporting so why not with Panathinaikos, I’d love to see it.”

Gilberto Silva joined the Greek Super League outfit from Arsenal in the summer of 2008 for a reported € 2.5 million and scored six and assisted eight in 119 appearances for the side. Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to follow in the Brazilian star’s footsteps after he recently extended his contract with Al-Nassr until the summer of 2027.

