Arsenal will sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder if they fail in their pursuit of Martin Odegaard -Reports

Arsenal will reportedly look to make a move for Borussia Dortmund star Julian Brandt if they fail to permanently sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid this summer.

According to Sport Bild (via The Express), Arsenal are eager to sign Martin Odegaard permanently this summer but could struggle to bring him to the Emirates due to his £300 million release clause.

The Gunners are subsequently looking at alternative options in case they fail in their pursuit of the Real Madrid loanee. Mikel Arteta has reportedly identified Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt as a potential target.

The German attacking midfielder was one of the most sought-after young talents during his time with Bayer Leverkusen. Despite being linked with a host of Premier League clubs, he decided to join Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth €25 million.

Julian Brandt has struggled to replicate his performances for Bayer Leverkusen during his two seasons with Borussia Dortmund. He has managed to score just ten goals in 78 appearances for the Bundesliga giants and has fallen down the pecking order at the club behind the likes of Jude Bellingham and Giovanni Reyna.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been highly inconsistent in the Premier League this season. They are currently in tenth place in the standings.

The Gunners have lacked goals and creativity this season, forcing the manager to prioritize the signing of a No. 10 this summer.

Arsenal's top priority is to keep hold of Martin Odegaard. However, with the Norwegian attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs, the London side could struggle to sign him.

Julian Brandt and Julian Draxler are both on Arsenal's shortlist [@cfbayern] pic.twitter.com/YCGkIqbVd2 — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) January 8, 2021

A move for Julian Brandt could prove to be a cheaper option for Arsenal

Real Madrid are reportedly listening to offers in the region of £50 million for Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal will likely find it difficult to raise the funds required to sign the Norwegian due to the negative financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arsenal loanee Martin Odegaard has now emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea and Liverpool, according to AS 👀 pic.twitter.com/1Gyf63x80B — Goal (@goal) March 29, 2021

A move for Julian Brandt could prove to be a much more economical option for the Gunners. Borussia Dortmund have reportedly set a price tag of just £25 million for the midfielder.