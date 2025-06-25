Sky Sport journalist Gianluca DiMarzio reckons Arsenal will snap up Sporting CP striker Vicktor Gyokeres - a Manchester United target - this summer. The 27-year-old is coming off a superb season with the Primeira Liga champions.

In 52 games across competitions, Gyokeres amassed 54 goals and 13 assists. That includes 39 goals and eight assists in 33 games in the Primeira Liga, finishing 4.5 points behind Kylian Mbappe (62) in the race for the European Golden Boot.

Despite being contracted with Sporting till 2028, Gyokeres has attracted interest from elsewhere, especially the Gunners, who are looking to replenish their attack after another trophyless campaign.

As per Wettfreunde, Di Marzio said about Mikel Arteta's side's interest about Gyokeres:

"Arsenal will sign Victor Gyokeres because he wants to join Arsenal. Other clubs have tried to enter the race, but he will go to Arsenal. He was their first target from the start & now they have to find an agreement with Sporting."

Overall, the Sweden international has registered 97 goals and 28 assists in 102 games across competitions in two seasons for Sporting since arriving from Coventry City in the summer of 2023.

Season recap: Arsenal and Manchester United

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal and Manchester United had contrasting 2024-25 campaigns but both finished without any major silverware. While the Gunners finished second in the Premier League for the third straight year, the Red Devils finished a lowly 15th.

Mikel Arteta's side ended 10 points behind Liverpool after finishing behind Manchester City in the previous two campaigns. Meanwhile, United's league campaign was arguably their worst in more than five decades as they ended just three sports above the relegation zone.

In Europe, though, both sides fared well, especially Manchester United, despite their domestic travails. Ruben Amorim's side made an unlikely run to the UEFA Europa League final but went down 1-0 to domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The result means there won't be any European football at Old Trafford next season, a first in over a decade.

As for the Gunners, they took out defending champions Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final but went down 3-1 over two legs to eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain in the last-four. It was their first semi-final appearance in the competition in nearly two decades.

