Arsenal willing to quadruple defensive target's wages - Reports

Arsenal is reportedly willing to offer Ben White a contract that will quadruple his current salary at Brighton.

According to Duncan Castles of the Transfer Window Podcast, Arsenal has lined up an offer of £120,000 weekly. The former Leeds United defender currently earns wages of £33,000 weekly following his contract renewal last year.

White has emerged as a major transfer target for the Gunners, and Brighton has already rejected a bid of £40 million.

According to reports, the Seagulls are holding out for a fee of £50 million, and Arsenal is considering meeting the valuation.

Mikel Arteta is said to be a huge fan of the England international and has identified him as the Gunners' primary defensive target.

Arsenal currently has several centre-backs in the squad, and departures might have to be sanctioned to make room for White's arrival.

The Gunners endured a disappointing campaign last term that saw them finish the season in eighth place. This consequently saw Arsenal miss out on European qualification for the first time in 25 years.

Despite the disappointment, the board have thrown their weight behind Mikel Arteta and will give him the necessary support for a rebuild this summer.

Ben White's impressive trajectory has led to Arsenal's interest

Arsenal wants Ben White

Ben White was a relatively unknown player as recently as two years ago. He came through the Brighton and Hove academy but did not have his breakthrough in the first team until 2020.

He previously underwent several loan spells at lower league sides en-route, joining Leeds United on a season-long loan in 2019.

It was at Elland Road that he truly blossomed under Marcelo Bielsa. Despite not having played a single game in England's top two divisions before joining Leeds, White instantly adapted to the higher competition.

He was the only player to start all 46 league games as Leeds United successfully returned to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

White's performance saw Leeds try to make his move permanent, but Brighton extended his contract with them at the AMEX Stadium.

The 23-year-old followed this up with another stellar display that saw him make 36 Premier League appearances and also become established on the international scene with England.

Ben White is currently on international duty at Euro 2020 with the Three Lions. Arsenal is expected to make an improved offer for his services after the tournament.

