"Arsenal have to win this game to hang on in the title race" - Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Arsenal vs Tottenham clash

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has backed Arsenal to defeat Tottenham Hotspur in their upcoming Premier League clash. The two sides are set to clash in the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, January 15.

The Gunners have been poor in recent weeks, failing to win any of their last three games across all competitions. They were knocked out of the third round of the FA Cup by Manchester United after losing on penalties (January 12) and will be aiming to bounce back in the league.

Arsenal are still in the title race and are currently second in the table with 40 points from 20 games, six points behind leaders Liverpool - who have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Spurs are languishing in 12th place with 24 points and have won just one of their last five league games, drawing one, and losing three.

Sutton wrote (via BBC Sport):

"Arsenal have had a bad week and right now it looks like Tottenham have a better chance of winning a trophy this season than they do. People are quite rightly pointing out that the Gunners are missing chances and, with Bukayo Saka out injured, they are just lacking that spark in attack."

"Having said all that, maybe they will find it again here because I think the way Spurs play will suit Arsenal."

He added:

"By that, I mean Mikel Arteta's side can soak up pressure and counter-attack, and even without Saka or a recognized centre-forward, I think they will get chances in this game. It is whether they take them this time. I am backing them to stick a couple away."

"Of course, this derby is really important to Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham in their situation, but the expansive way they play means it is a tall order to expect an unfamiliar defence and new goalkeeper to step up again."

He ultimately predicted:

"I do see Spurs scoring, but they give up a lot of chances. Arsenal have to win this game to hang on in the title race, and I think they will."

Sutton's Prediction: 2-1

Ange Postecoglou reveals Tottenham forward set to return from injury for Arsenal clash

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed that Richarlison will be available for selection for their Premier League fixture against Arsenal. However, he admitted his side are set to be without Timo Werner, who suffered a hamstring injury during their 3-0 FA Cup win over Tamworth (January 12).

Richarlison has been limited to just seven appearances across all competition for Spurs this season due to his struggles with injury. He missed eight games due to an unknown injury, before suffering a hamstring issue in November, which sidelined him for 16 games across all competitions.

During the pre-match press conference, Postecoglou said (via Football.london):

"The only one who picked up an injury was Timo [Werner]. It's a hamstring injury and we're waiting on the results of that scan. In terms of incoming, Richy is available."

Richarlison will be aiming to make an impact against Arsenal. The Brazilian has garnered 16 goals and nine assists in 73 appearances for Tottenham across all competitions.

