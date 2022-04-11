“He just embarrassed me” – Bukayo Saka names ‘elite’ player as the toughest opponent he ever faced at Arsenal

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has named Barcelona's Sergio Busquets as the toughest opponent he's ever faced.

The 20-year-old has been a sensation for Arsenal since breaking into the first team in 2018. He has made 122 appearances for the club and scored 21 goals.

Saka has also made himself a regular for England following a string of impressive performances for the Three Lions at Euro 2020.

However, he admits he could not deal with Busquets in 2019 when Arsenal faced Barca in a pre-season friendly.

When asked by GQ who his toughest opponent was, Saka simply replied

''Sergio Busquets''.

Saka explained his choice, saying:

"The way he just so elegantly turned me! I came at him to press him, I tried to fake this side then go to the other, and the way he just embarrassed me: I was just like, yeah, this guy is elite.

"The way he just took me out of the play, I said, ‘Respect.’ (Busquets) is three steps ahead of everyone and that’s what makes you a top footballer. That’s what I realised that day."

The 33-year-old Spaniard has won almost every trophy available to him during his illustrious career. This includes a World Cup, a European Championship, three Champions League titles and eight La Liga championships.

Arsenal's Saka confesses his love for Lionel Messi while growing up

Saka's Barcelona love didn't stop at Busquets, as he also revealed in the interview that he idolized Lionel Messi growing up. The Arsenal star stated his favorite ever goal was the Argentinian's famous solo effort against Athletic Bilbao.

Messi picked up the ball near the halfway line before beating five Bilbao players and firing low past the goalkeeper to beat him at his near post in the 2015 Copa del Rey final.

Saka said of the goal:

"Because of the moment, I think I would say Leo Messi’s goal in the Copa del Rey final against Athletic Club. The one where he dribbled everyone. Now that I play, I can see how hard it is to score that goal.

"People are trying to kick him, to bring him down in the process, and he just keeps going, and he still scored in the final, as well.

"I was just like, wow. When he says he’s going past you, you’re not stopping him!

As a left-footed player who plays on the right wing, it's easy to see why Saka would enjoy any goal from the iconic Messi. The Englishman is considered one of the country's brightest talents, having won Arsenal's 'Player of the Year' last season, aged just 19-years-old.

