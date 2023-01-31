Arsenal women make world-record offer to sign Manchester United superstar: Reports

Arsenal women's team have made a world record bid to sign Manchester United star Alessia Russo. The exact amount of the fee is unknown. However, the Gunners are believed to have made an offer more than what Barcelona paid for Manchester City star Keira Walsh. The Blaugranas made a bid of £400,000 for Walsh.

Russo, 23, scored four goals in the UEFA Euro tournament last summer. She is currently in the final year of her contract with Manchester United and is yet to reach an agreement in terms of an extension. Hence, Arsenal are looking to capitalize on the opportunity and strengthen their team.

Apart from United, Russo, who plays as a forward, has represented teams like Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion, and more during her career.

Arsenal recently defeated Manchester United's men's team

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Arsenal recently defeated Manchester United's men's team in a Premier League clash. The game at the Emirates ended with a 3-2 scoreline.

Eddie Nketiah scored a brace for the Gunners, while Bukayo Saka scored another. Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez scored for the Gunners.

Speaking after the game, Mikel Arteta said (via the Gunners' official website):

"I don't know [if I’ve ever heard an atmosphere like that], but it doesn't get much better than that. It was a beautiful moment, a really special one because we were pushing and pushing and pushing and the goal wasn't coming, but it came at the end and then VAR made it even more difficult, but it was just electric, it was really emotional, really passionate and I loved it."

When quizzed on how important the win was for the league leaders in the title race, Arteta said:

"Well, especially after coming back, winning the London derby away from home, the way we played, today we played a completely different team that has very different demands and a way of playing, going down against this team straight away is extremely dangerous because you can start to try to attack in ways that they are going to punish you."

The Spanish tactician added:

"We came back in the game at 2-1 and then exactly what happened at Old Trafford happened again, at 2-1 we were in total control of the game, they scored, and then it's the moment that, if you are not emotionally sound, if you are not intelligent enough to know what the game requires, you are going to lose it. We did the opposite, we got better, and better and better and we fully deserved to win the game."

