Arsenal youngster breezes past Leandro Trossard during pre-season training in Germany as he aims to impress Arteta

Arsenal have arrived in Germany for their pre-season training camp and will take on Nuremberg in a friendly clash. The Gunners' boss Mikel Arteta has regrouped with many of his youngsters who impressed last season.

Among the many young talents at Arsenal is Brazil's U20 winger, Marquinhos. The youngster was caught breezing past teammate Leandro Trossard during training (via The Boot Room).

The left-footed forward joined Arsenal in the summer of 2022 from Sao Paulo. Marquinhos was given an opportunity to show his potential during Arsenal's Europa League group-stage clashes.

The player even scored got on the scoresheet against FC Zurich in the Gunners' opening tie in the tournament. He helped the side to a 2-1 victory.

However, the boss and management decided to send Marquinhos out on loan after making just six appearances across all competitions for the north London outfit. The 20-year-old was sent on loan to Championship side Norwich City in January, where he made 11 appearances and scored one goal.

After spending half the season in the Championship and minutes under his belt, the forward will be looking to impress in the Premier League.

However, minutes will not come easy for Marquinhos, who will have to battle it out with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson, and Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal have the option of shifting Gabriel Jesus out wide and are linked to singing Bayer Leverkusen's winger Moussa Diaby (via Team Talk).

Given the competition for spots in wide positions, Maquinhos will have his hands full this season.

Journalist sees more minutes for Emile Smith Rowe next season

Arsenal FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

According to former Goal correspondent Charles Watts, Mikel Arteta is ready to offer Emile Smith Rowe more opportunities next season (via Team Talk). The same report suggests that the Gunners are currently opposed to letting go of their homegrown star.

Smith Rowe was recently part of the England U21 side that won the European Championships.

The player suffered from a groin injury in the early parts of last season. The 22-year-old missed seven games due to injury and found it hard to break into the first team after his return. In all, Smith Rowe managed 12 appearances in the Premier League, starting none.

On the back of a successful international campaign, the Arsenal academy product will be hoping for more game time in the coming months.

