Arsene Wenger explains why he snubbed Robin van Persie's Arsenal return

Arsene Wenger has publicised a surprising revelation in his new book, regarding Robin van Persie's desire to return to Arsenal after three years at Manchester United.

Van Persie left Arsenal for Old Trafford in a shock £24 million move in 2012 and instantly guided United to their 20th top-flight title, and his first. Seven years on, Arsenal are yet to lift the Premier League title again since their 2005 triumph, while the Dutchman has gone down in United folklore.

However, Van Persie's career at Old Trafford stuttered to a close following Louis van Gaal's arrival. In 2015, the Dutch striker departed for Fenerbache, but the Turkish club may not have been his preferred destination.

Robin van Persie wanted to return to Arsenal but Arsene Wenger didn't take him 💔 pic.twitter.com/PF60ZuMEHa — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 14, 2020

In Arsene Wenger: My Life in Red and White, Wenger revealed that Van Persie actually requested to rejoin Arsenal ahead of his United exit.

“In 2012, he announced his intention not to extend his contract. All the big clubs were courting him. I sold him to Manchester United. The supporters were angry with me for this but we could not match the offer. Van Persie had a fantastic first six months at Old Trafford: he put the team on track for the Premiership title and made it even more difficult for us."

"But after three years of the four that he signed for, he was injured and [Louis] Van Gaal sold him to the Turkish club Fenerbahce. He called me because he wanted to come back, but it was impossible: he was at the end of his career and we were investing in young players."

Arsenal missed Van Persie after his departure, but are now boast an exciting attack under Mikel Arteta.

Robin van Persie spearheaded Manchester United to the Premier League title

Arsenal boast an exciting attack this season

Arsenal have made progress under Mikel Arteta; in comparison to their dismal persona under Unai Emery last season, anyway.

The Gunners now boast one of the most prolific strikers in England and the whole of Europe in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as well as another frontman who knows how to score goals in Alexandre Lacazette.

Arteta also has young wingers like Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka at his disposal, as well as the likes of Eddie Nketiah, who is now England Under-21s' all-time top goalscorer.

Agent RVP 😏🤣 Glad to see you were listening, @ManUtd! Brilliant signing and adds plenty of experience. Will improve players around him even more #Martial, #Rashford #Greenwood 🔥 #GoalMachine pic.twitter.com/T2cVeSK0ZR — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) October 6, 2020

The past may hurt, in regards to Van Persie's departure, but the future looks bright for the Gunners under the Spaniard.