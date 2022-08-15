Arsene Wenger names 7 players when asked to choose his favorite Arsenal star 

Former Arsenal manager and FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger has reflected on his time as the Gunners' manager in an exclusive conversation with Sky Sports. The Frenchman revealed his favorite Arsenal players during the 22 years he spent managing the English club.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Arsène Wenger on being away from the club following such a long period of time together. 🗣 “I still love Arsenal.”Arsène Wenger on being away from the club following such a long period of time together. 🗣 “I still love Arsenal.”Arsène Wenger on being away from the club following such a long period of time together.❤️ https://t.co/vSBUO2y87A

Quizzed over who was his favorite player when he was at the Emirates Stadium, Wenger said:

"The players that come to mind are your Thierry Henrys. Also Dennis Bergkamp between 2002 to 2004. [Patrick] Vieira and [Robert] Pires too.''

"After that, you had great players as well but they didn't have the success. The [Jack] Wilsheres, [Aaron] Ramsey, [Cesc] Fabregases. You can't forget players so you can't pick a favourite." [sic]

The Frenchman also said that he misses being out of action, adding that his 22 years as Arsenal's football manager feels like a hundred years. Wenger said that his departure from the club in 2018 was the 'end of a passion'.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL As the Premier League turns 30, Arsène Wenger has his say on one of the most iconic moments in the league's history As the Premier League turns 30, Arsène Wenger has his say on one of the most iconic moments in the league's history ⏳ https://t.co/iqm7YRf1Is

Arsene Wenger took over the managerial duties from Bruce Rioch in 1996 as a full-time manager at the Emirates Stadium. The same year, Patrick Vieira was signed by the English club just before the announcement of Arsene Wenger as the new manager. The French midfielder went on to become one of the greatest midfielders of all time along with Thierry Henry. The French nationals brought much success to Arsene Wenger during their decade-long stay in London.

In his illustrious career as the Gunners' manager. Arsene Wenger lifted the Premier League title thrice while winning the English FA Cup and Super Cup titles seven times each.

Further into the conversation with Sky Sports, the Frenchman said that he still loves his former club and the Premier League immensely and follows them closely. He added:

"You miss the intensity and the great moments, the good and the bad moments too. Physically, when you work 22 years in football, that's like 100 years in normal life.''

"It was sadness, it was the end of passion. I still love Arsenal and the Premier League. It's the first league I watch even today. But you're not part of it as closely as you were before and that's difficult." [sic]

Mikel Arteta's balanced and confident new Arsenal will be a force to reckon with in the new EPL season

Arsenal and Manchester City are the only two clubs to steal a win in both their games in the new EPL season so far. While this could be considered a regular start to the season for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are certainly looking like a much more lethal force this season.

The Gunners registered an easy 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the season opener and a 4-2 statement win over Leicester City last week. Mikel Arteta seems to struck balance in a young squad that could be a dark horse for the 2022-23 season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal