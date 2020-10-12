Arsene Wenger picks Mikel Arteta's successor at Arsenal

Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger wants Thierry Henry to be Mikel Arteta’s successor at the club, according to reports.

The French tactician left Arsenal at the end of the 2017-18 campaign after spending 22 years at the helm of the London club. That remains the 70-year-old’s last managerial job in football, with the Frenchman unlikely to pursue another similar role in the future.

Wenger's countryman Henry is easily one of the greatest players to have donned the Arsenal shirt as well as being one of the greatest players the Premier League has ever seen.

After his retirement as a player, the French striker ventured into football management. However, Henry endured an inauspicious start to his managerial career at Monaco as he managed just four wins in 20 games.

Henry was subsequently relieved of his duties at the end of January last year before he took over at MLS side Montreal Impact in November.

Henry’s stats are marginally better at his new club; he has won five times in 14 games, but these numbers aren't enough to make him a contender for the hot seat at Arsenal just yet. Wenger, though, has high hopes on his protege but also seems to be quite impressed with the current Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Arsene Wenger wants Thierry Henry to take over at Arsenal after the Gunners win the Premier League

Theirry Henry will need a significant upturn in his managerial fortunes to be able to fulfill Arsene Wenger's prophecy.

Arsene Wenger wished Thierry Henry success in his managerial career and believes that after the former Arsenal player proves his mettle, the latter could return to London to take over the reins at the Emirates.

However, Wenger also wants Arsenal to lift the Premier League title before that happens.

Advertisement

I hope that Thierry Henry is successful in his career as a manager, and if he’s successful as a manager he might one day come back to Arsenal. But I especially wish that we go back to win the championship before that happens.

Arsene Wenger believes Mikel Arteta can win Premier League at Arsenal...and tips Thierry Henry to eventually take the hot seat at the Emirates https://t.co/gf9oFH3zQ6 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) October 12, 2020

The former Arsenal manager also appeared confident that the Gunners could win the Premier League title under current manager Mikel Arteta. Wenger appeared delighted that there’s continuity in the identity and values at his former club at the moment.

"For example, now we have Mikel Arteta in charge. Why should we not do it? A club is about identity. Identity is about values, and values are about the people who carry these values. And so it’s important that there is a continuity on that front for me," said Wenger

Arteta has enjoyed a decent run since taking over at the Emirates last December. Under his tutelage, the Gunners finished eighth in the Premier League last season but managed to win the FA Cup, which was Arteta’s first silverware as a manager.

Advertisement

This season, the Spaniard’s philosophy has already begun to take shape on the field and that, along with some smart summer acquisitions, should have Arsenal fans hopeful about the future.

The Gunners are currently fourth in the EPL table this season after four games, winning three of them while enduring a solitary defeat. They have already lifted the Community Shield at the start of the season. For Henry to take over at Arsenal in the future, he will have to churn up similar stats with his current club soon.