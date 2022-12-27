Arsene Wenger returns to Emirates for the first time since leaving in 2018 as Arsenal host West Ham on Boxing Day 

Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is back at the Emirates for the first time since leaving the club in 2018. The 73-year-old, who is now the chief of FIFA's global football development, is at the iconic stadium to watch his former side's Premier League Boxing Day clash against West Ham United.

Wenger was in charge of the Gunners for 22 seasons. The North London-based club played 1228 games under the legendary Frenchman. They won 711 matches, drew 265, and lost 252 games under him.

He boasted a dazzling trophy cabinet as well, winning 17 trophies with the Gunners, including three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups, and seven FA Community Shield trophies.

Wenger's biggest achievement with the club came during the 2003-04 season when he led the Gunners to a flawless Premier League winning campaign. Thierry Henry and co. didn't lose a single match that year and were termed 'The Invincibles' for their unprecedented feat. The team remains the only side in Premier League history to go an entire season unbeaten.

Arsene Wenger's legacy, however, transcends beyond the trophies and numbers. He introduced a new attacking brand of football to England which entertained fans like never before.

Apart from his team's eye-catching style, Wenger was known for relying on younger players during his time at Arsenal. He preferred to acquire lesser-known players and transform them into household names rather than buy the best players in the world.

The Gunners' current manager, Mikel Arteta, is also cut from the same cloth. Arteta's side have been doing wonders this season, as they currently sit at the top of the league table with 37 points on the board from 14 games.

Arsene Wenger recently hailed former Arsenal player Emiliano Martinez for his FIFA World Cup performance

Former Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez was awarded the golden glove for his sublime performances during Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup winning campaign.

Martinez played under Arsene Wenger during his time at Arsenal. The legendary Frenchman showered praise on the current Aston Villa shot-stopper for his recent performances as he told Mirror Sport:

"I am very happy for him. We were aware of his huge qualities. He was determined and had a desire to learn and a big passion for the game. Sometimes he went out on loan and didn’t even play. But it didn’t stop his belief and motivation. When I see him now play knowing what he went through I admire even more his achievement. Well done Emi, we are proud of you."

"Sometimes he was loaned out and didn't even play. But that didn't make him lose his belief and motivation. Seeing him play now and knowing what he's been through, I admire his performance even more."

