Arsene Wenger says teams focused on competition over ‘political demonstrations’ have performed better at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger made a fascinating claim regarding the performance of various teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Wenger claimed that the teams who have focused more on the tournament than aiming to make a political statement have performed better in Qatar.

Teams like Germany, Denmark, and more have been eliminated from the group stages of the World Cup. Wenger's comments might be aimed at Die Mannschaft's decision to show protest by covering their mouths ahead of the game against Japan.

The move came as a reaction to the governing body banning players from wearing the 'One Love' armband.

Wenger is currently the director of development for FIFA. He said in a press conference of the governing body's technical studies group (via L'Equipe):

"When you play a World Cup, you know you musn't lose the first game. There are teams which have experience, which have had results in previous tournaments, such as France, England, Brazil, which have won their first match.

He further added that some teams were mentally more ready for the matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup than others.

"And there are also the teams that were mentally ready, that were determined to focus on the competition and not on political demonstrations.”

Arsene Wenger made an interesting assessment of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. 83 percent more goals have been scored from crosses during the ongoing edition's group stages than its previous term.

Wenger highlighted the fact that teams that have better wingers will have better chances of winning the tournament.

"It's more open on the wings. This gives an important role to lane players. I believe that the teams with the best wingers will have the best chance of winning the tournament.”

Wenger backed his country France to retain their status as the world champions. He believes despite their accolades during the 2018 edition of the tournament, Les Blues are still hungry for success.

Didier Deschamps' side progressed to the knockout stages of the tournament as the winners of Group D. They amassed six points from three games. France are currently playing Poland in a Round of 16 clash.

